Hot Or Not? Front End Of Rivian R1T Pickup Sure Ain’t No Silverado HD

Let’s take a closer look at perhaps the most controversial bit of the R1T.

In modern times, pickup truck design has taken a turn for big and bold. That’s okay, but not all truck makers like to follow that trend.

Take, for example, Rivian with its R1T electric truck.

The automaker has taken a completely new approach to the front end design of a pickup truck and it’s very unique. Those vertical lights are perhaps the most striking design element of the truck

Not only that, but the rounded appearance of the truck stands out too, especially since most truck makers are going more square and boxy.

To us, Rivian’s design is more appealing. It’s not so in-your-face like say the new Chevy Silverado HD truck (see below). Now that’s one truck we’d consider as ugly. But who are we to judge.

We personally think that the R1T electric truck stands out by being a bit different and that’s precisely what it needs to do. If it looked like any other truck out there, then it would be criticized for copying or just simply blend in too much.

What are your thoughts on the face of the R1T? The Rivian R1S electric SUV looks much the same too. Peruse the images below and then drop a comment to let us know what you think.

4 Comments on "Hot Or Not? Front End Of Rivian R1T Pickup Sure Ain’t No Silverado HD"

Doug B

Initially didn’t like, but now, don’t have an issue, think its fine.

14 minutes ago
earl colby pottinger

A) I don’t mind the front look.

B) No-one will mistake it to be a car from the old car companies.

13 minutes ago
Mickey Argo

Looks like a cartoon character, which is keeping me from putting my money down!

6 minutes ago
John

That Chevy Silverado front end looks absolutely over-the-top ridiculous. It’s almost as if the hood is too high in relation to the windshield- for the sake of looking… tough?

1 minute ago