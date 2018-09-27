Germans Pull Plug On Selling PHEVs In Europe Due To WLTP
Some need more range to stay eligible for subsidies.
Europe’s second-best selling plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is the Volkswagen Passat GTE. Or, at least, it was. According to Automotive News, the automaker stopped selling it and the number four-ranked Golf GTE due to the advent of new emissions regulations known as the Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), which replaces the previous the New European Driving Cycle ( NEDC). They are not alone, either.
BMW, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz have also terminated sales of some plug-in hybrid models. The problem, basically, is that they score higher than 50 grams of CO2 per kilometer due, mainly, to having too small a battery and therefore not enough electric range. In Germany, buyers of vehicles with less than 50g/km of CO2 are eligible for a 3,000-Euro ($3,476) subsidy, and so a PHEV scoring worse than that mark becomes that much more unattractive.
The sales halt may be temporary, for some models at least. Automakers will need to decide whether the cost involved in engineering a larger battery pack will pay off in the long run. One such model in this quandary is the E-Hybrid line of the Porsche Panamera. Responsible for as much as 69 percent of Panamera sales in Western Europe, according to industry publication AID, it has been withdrawn, along with the Cayenne E-Hybrid.
Not all manufacturers allowed themselves to be caught flat-footed by the change. Mitsubishi brought its Outlander PHEV down to 46 g/km of CO2 after changing, among other things, its 12 kWh battery pack to one with capacity for 13.8 kWh.
For its part, BMW hasn’t stopped all its offending PHEVs. It still features its 225xe Active Tourer minivan on its German site despite its 57 g/km of CO2 score. It has taken the new standards into consideration with its new models, though. When it arrives in 2019, the xDrive 45e plug-in hybrid version of the X5 will feature a bigger battery, upping its range to 80 km (50 miles) from a mere 31 km (19.2 miles) previously. The change will allow it to slip under the wire with a 49 gm/km of CO2 rating.
Source: Automotive News
16 Comments on "Germans Pull Plug On Selling PHEVs In Europe Due To WLTP"
These regulations are exactly what are needed to get these “lip service” PHEVs off the road. Perhaps this will encourage the LICE industry to dump the suck-squeeze-bang-blow pollution device altogether.
I don’t know an X5, with 50 miles of electric range, and electric Torque, is very appealing. I hope they continue this trend. I’d like to see that in an X3, my wife would pull the trigger, except that we’d like to see what the i4 will deliver to the market.
Global battery capacity isn’t great enough to convert all fleets to electric tomorrow.
You’re right, the micro-particle cancer spreaders should be off the market too.
These cars will be worthless out of warranty. Tread lightly.
Yelp. Get rid of those low 10s Aer Phev
German automotive engineering. Used to be about making excellent cars. For the past decade-plus, it’s all about gaming the system.
It’s starting to cost them and they are still not getting the message.
we already know VW group will be using bigger batteries for PHEVs as they are coming in future Skoda Phevs.
“In Germany, buyers of vehicles with less than 50g/km of CO2 are eligible for a 3,000-Euro ($3,476) subsidy, and so a PHEV scoring worse than that mark becomes that much more unattractive.”
The limit of 50 grams of CO2 (per km) should be lowered to:
• 40 grams of CO2 (per km) as from 2020;
• 30 grams of CO2 (per km) as from 2021;
• 20 grams of CO2 (per km) as from 2022;
• 10 grams of CO2 (per km) as from 2023.
It’s so frustrating to see something coming from so far away and then have auto makers still not react in time. Everyone has know for years what WLTP would mean! Everyone knew that these half-assed excuses for PHEVs would end up obsolete and unsellable if they didn’t continually improve them, but NOOO, far better to always just do the bare minimum, just barely squeaking in under the regulatory wire and then acting all surprised when some progressive jurisdiction like China or, in this rare case Europe, improves emissions regulations LIKE THEY SAID THEY WOULD!
Grrrrr.
“Progressive jurisdiction like China” Thanks for the laugh my friend!
China is doing it so they can finally force everyone to compete with their cars, because Chinese carmakers failed to be a competition with their ICEs.
Alternatively it may be that with tens/hundreds of models affected they have had to prioritise changes to more popular models.
What’s not mentioned in the article is that there is currently a large backlog with lots of cars from lots of manufacturers, with many optional extras being scrapped for the time being as they haven’t been tested under the WLTP rules. It’s not just PHEV’s, rather all cars in their respective stables.
In that situation it makes sense to concentrate on the best selling/most profitable vehicles first, then come back to the less profitable/low volume vehicles at a later date, when there is time to modify them.
Wow!
Looks like a temporary step back before they can make a few steps forward.
This will affect the Volvo PHEVs too.
I assume Prius Prime meets the standard.
Any others affected?
The source article addresses Volvo like this.
“Volvo, maker of the third-best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle with the XC60 crossover, sells its plug-in hybrids with WLTP certification — but its vehicles are rated above 50g/km of CO2.”
So, it sounds like they are still offering them. It’s just that they may not be eligible for some incentives.
From https://insideevs.com/toyota-prius-prime-tops-automotive-performance-index-study/
“The Prime features 133 MPG-e and 25-miles of electric range. Based on the CO2 lifetime emission study conducted by ASG, the Prime holds a mere 181 grams CO2-e emissions per mile driven over it’s life”
There is another aspect to conider as well. Audi is currently under investigation for cheating in plug-ins, too. In order to artificially boost the fuel efficiency in the WLTP test, a next generation defeat device recognizes if the vehicle is currently tested in a standardized test, removing certain safety thresholds in BMS that are in place during normal driving that prevent the battery from draining all energy down to a state that may be harmful for battery life or deliver extra power, just so the ICE doesn’t kick in as it would result in unfavorable outcome of the test. Should be worthwhile investigating for US authorities, as it also affects the range and tax credit…
The reason detailed here is incorrect. The carmakers have trouble to get the models certified under the new standard, which is a problem not only with their PHEVs, the issue is NOT that they don’t get the incentives!
My reading of the source is that it’s both. Some cars are not certified yet, and some cars might not be due to the higher CO2-number.
My understand was however the the industry countries on the NEDC numbers still being base for tax/incentives.