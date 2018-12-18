Ford F-150 Versus Rivian R1T Electric Truck: Let’s Take A Look: Video
BY STEVEN LOVEDAY
How does the upcoming Rivian R1T electric pickup truck compare to a Ford F-150?
Our buddy Sean Mitchell at AllThingsEV.info obviously must forecast the future. As we sit and ponder what would make a fantastic article, along comes the new video from Sean. We were just talking last week about a much-needed comparison between the Rivian R1T and a current pickup truck, such as the F-150. Lo and behold, Sean’s terrific new video falls in our lap.
As we recently reported, Sean has turned a new leaf in his video coverage and content. While he made his way into the business as a small side gig after becoming a devoted Tesla fan, it opened his eyes to the EV segment as a whole. Now, Sean is providing more frequent videos and including coverage of many electric vehicles, comparisons, events, unveilings, etc. We believe he does a stellar job picking topics that will appeal to and assist people in their EV-related endeavors. In addition, Sean’s reports are heavily researched, detailed, and easy to understand. Not to mention the fantastic charts.
So, what did Sean learn as he compared the Ford F-150 to the Rivian R1T electric truck?
He takes a look at the two in the categories that matter most to pickup truck shoppers. Below, we’ve included a gallery of all Sean’s outstanding charts:
Keep in mind, the Rivian truck was specifically designed to appeal to one of two primary breeds of pickup truck lovers. This truck is not for the group that buys a truck only for the work aspect. Instead, it’s for those who buy a truck for the versatility, power, and capability when they need it, but revel in the comfort, convenience, and tech features that make for a solid daily driver.
Check out the video and share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.
Video Description via Sean Mitchell on YouTube:
***I found the vehicle newton meters data for the 135 kWh and 180 kWh batteries: 1,120 nm or 826 lb-ft. For the 105 kWh battery it is: 560 nm = 413 lb-ft. The 14,000 nm was for ground torque, which clearly is different.***
Ford F150 vs Rivian R1T: How do they stack up?
Categories covered:
1. Powertrain / horsepower / Torque
2. 0-60
3. Towing
4. Payload
5. Range
6. Bed Length
7. Height
8. Passthrough
9. Frunk
10. Water Fording
9 Comments on "Ford F-150 Versus Rivian R1T Electric Truck: Let’s Take A Look: Video"
14,000 nm of torque = 10 325.870 062 pound foot of torque See: http://www.onlineconversion.com/torque.htm
So 510 lb ft of torque compared to 10,325 lb ft of torque. Hard to believe we are comparing vehicles that are in the same catagory
These are not comparable because Rivian numbers are post gearing and Ford’s are pre-gearing.
An F150 can produce over 20,000 lbs of torque at the wheels with the transmission in first gear, transfer case in 4 LO and tall gears in the axle.
470ft-lbs x 4.69 x 2.64 x 3.73 = 21706 ft-lbs at the wheels (3.5 EcoBoost)
That’s because they’re not in the same category. The F-150 has 3,323 Nm at each wheel and the Rivian has 3,500 Nm at each wheel. Let me explain.
The Rivian is measuring total vehicle torque at 14,000 Nm, with the wheel torque being 3500 Nm per wheel. The F-150 spec is the engine torque. You can calculate wheel torque from the engine torque using the equation here:
https://x-engineer.org/automotive-engineering/chassis/longitudinal-dynamics/calculate-wheel-torque-engine/
The HO 3.5 F-150 comes with a 4.10 final drive ratio and a 4.69:1 ratio in 1st gear. With 4WD we need to divide by 4 to get the wheel torque which would equal = 510 ft lb * 4.69 * 4.1 / 4 = 2,451 ft lbs of torque at each wheel. Converting to Nm gives 3323 Nm at each wheel.
Not even close. Tesla pulled the same BS trick when they announced the Roadster 2 and everyone fell for it, but it was actually the same wheel torque a standard C63 makes in second gear.
I’ve very quickly pulled some ratio’s off google so I’m not 100% they are correct, but a 510lbft F150 with the 10 speed auto and a 3.55 diff is making 8900lbft to the wheels, or 12,000nm.
Some more differences:
– The F-150 exists; the Rivian does not
– Most versions of the F-150 are affordable; the Rivian will be out of reach for most since it starts at $69K for the base version with the smallest battery.
If they didn’t own a factory and weren’t only making electric drivetrains, then they might be classified as vaporware. This truck is going to happen. Whether the company survives is still an unknown.
Their first generation vehicles will not be targeting the masses. It is a smart model proven by Tesla. Build a top end highly desirable product that matches your ability to manufacture as you grow the company. I don’t think this is their long-term model to build only luxury trucks.
For me, a truck isn’t a truck until its bed is 8ft. That might put me in a minority, but I just as soon have a hatchback for small loads. For now, I think Rivian is spot on in their entrance to the market. Good luck Rivian!
Agreed. The biggest difference is cost. I can get an 4WD F-150 for half the cost of the Rivian. The Rivian is a nice vehicle but like the Tesla’s Model S how many buyers are there for a car in those price ranges?