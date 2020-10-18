If you're looking for detailed information about Tesla's vehicles, EV advocate, Tesla owner, and YouTube influencer Andy Slye is a solid source. He's fun, down to earth, easy to watch, and very knowledgeable about the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y. As we say time and time again, we also appreciate Slye for his honesty and willingness to report on the not-so-positive aspects of Tesla.

In this recent video, Slye takes us through a whole host of features you may or may not know exist on the Model 3 and Model Y. If you're a current owner, and you've had your Tesla for some time, you bay e all too familiar with some of these "hidden" features, though there are likely some you never knew existed. If you're a new Tesla owner or a prospective owner, chances are you'll be quite surprised by many of the features shown here.

Slye talks about Tesla's camera system, and how he uses it as a blind-spot monitor. He also gets into vehicle security. One really unique feature Andy shares is one that allows you to start your car remotely and set a timer to let someone drive it for a short time, perhaps to move it into your garage while you're out of town.

The video goes into a long list of other features, including and/or related to TeslaCam (built-in dashcam), voice commands, the scroll wheels, maps, the Tesla App, climate control, Autopilot, cruise control, and more.

Check out the video and then leave us a comment below. Did Slye miss any features you would have talked about? If you enjoy Slye's videos and would consider spending some time with him, he'll be hitting the road soon on our exclusive EV tour. You can read more about it by clicking here.