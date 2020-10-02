Our colleagues at Canossa Events have launched their very first all-electric luxury driving tour called Grand Tour California – Pasa Robles, and you're invited to come along. This driving tour will be an intimate group of only twenty guests and/or ten electric cars, one of which is already spoken for by EV advocate and YouTube influencer Andy Slye. Come sip some wine, take in the scenery of California's beautiful Central Coast, and enjoy the company of fellow environmentally conscious and future-focused individuals.

Haven't heard of Canossa Events or the world of luxury driving tours before? We'll educate you. Canossa Events is Europe’s preeminent luxury touring program for auto enthusiasts. Elevated dining, five-star lodging, world-class roads, and memories to last a lifetime – these are what set Canossa Events apart.

A driving tour is like a road trip where someone else takes care of everything. Canossa Events handles your lodging and food, some of which is guaranteed to make your "Best Meals Of All-Time" list. The company's guides also set the driving route and organize amazing activities each day. They are your personal concierge; just show up with a guest and an EV to drive, and they take care of the rest.

Your home base for the Grand Tour California – Pasa Robles for electric vehicles is the Allegretto Vineyard Resort. From there, scenic drives will take you to the region’s most sought-after wineries where you'll enjoy personalized winemaking experiences, complete with private cave tastings and lunch among the vine rows.

Other activities include a visit to acclaimed artist Bruce Munro’s mesmerizing Field of Light at Sensorio and the Santa Margarita Ranch. If elected, you can cap off your tour with a run up California Highway 1 from San Luis Obispo to Carmel-by-the-Sea, ending at Weathertech Laguna Seca Raceway for private track time on the famous 2.2-mile course with its signature "Corkscrew.”

All this, plus Canossa Events operates sustainably with its CarbonZero Project commitment and gives back to Alice Water’s Edible Schoolyard Project.

The Grand Tour California – Pasa Robles for electric vehicles takes place from Thursday, October 29 through either Sunday, November 1 or Monday, November 2 if you elect to visit Laguna Seca with the group. The price is $3,950 per EV with two passengers for the four day/three-night tour and $5,800 for the extended tour with track time that includes an overnight stay at Bernardus Lodge & Spa. Check out their brochure for even more details, and to reserve your place, visit the registration page, email Canossa Events at grandtours@canossa.com, or call 831-521-5190 for more information.

