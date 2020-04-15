Tesla owner and YouTube influencer Ryan Shaw is definitely not the first to point out that the Tesla Model S is aging and needs some updates. This has been a topic of discussion in the Tesla community for some time. Interestingly, aside from the obvious change to the electric car's front fascia in 2016, the Model S hasn't changed much over the years.

This is because Elon Musk has made it clear time and time again that Tesla doesn't refresh its cars. Instead, the company is constantly updating its global fleet via over-the-air (OTA) software updates. So, to say that the Model S hasn't changed much over the years is not entirely true, since it has undergone a plethora of software updates. However, in terms of major and tangible changes, there have been few. We could argue that it's high time for Tesla to do a complete redesign of its flagship sedan.

We know Tesla has big plans for the Model S going forward. It recently released the 'Raven' model, and the 'Plaid' is coming. The car's range has increased significantly as well. We could go on and on about other upgrades and potential future updates, but Shaw does a solid job of pointing these out in the video. For now, let's take a look at Shaw's eight suggestions:

Update touch screen to match Model 3 and Model Y

Add phone key

New battery tech

Faster charging speed

400 miles of range

Plaid powertrain

Overall interior design, seating, legroom, cupholders

Return of rear-facing jump seats

