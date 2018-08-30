European Plug-In Car Market Expansion Interrupted In September 2018

2 H BY MARK KANE

Sometimes you have to turn direction to continue growth.

September 2018 was a specific month for general car sales in Europe, highly affected by the requirement to sell only cars certified to the new WLTP test cycle, which inflated sales in August and caused big drops in September (by more 23.4% according to JATO).

As you can see below on the graph provided by JATO Dynamics, almost all of Europe was on red as not all models were ready with WLTP ratings, and plug-in hybrids decreased by some 21% (all-electric went up by 17% as their emission results are zero regardless of test cycle).

EV Sales Blog reports that in September some 32,654 plug-in electric cars were sold in Europe, which is about 1% above September 2017.

The nine-month period thus far in 2018 closed at 274,504 and average market share of 2.2%.

The best-selling model in Europe is the Nissan LEAF with 4,596 units and a big advantage for the year.

Strong September deliveries enabled Tesla Model S to take second place (2,854) and Tesla Model X to take fifth place (2,453). In total, Tesla delivered some 5,307 all-electric cars, which appears to be more than other manufacturers.

Registration stats for Europe are provided by EV Sales Blog:

Europe is now significantly behind the U.S. in terms of plug-in car sales and the difference is expected to further expand in near term.