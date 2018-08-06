  1. Home
  3. Electric Car Myths Must Be Dispelled For EVs To Take Off

Electric Car Myths Must Be Dispelled For EVs To Take Off

3 H BY JAMES FOSSDYKE 11

Government and industry ‘must dispel’ electric car ‘myths’

The UK government and car industry have been told they must “dispel the myths” surrounding electric vehicles (EVs) after it emerged that only a third of UK drivers expect to own an EV within 10 years.

A study commissioned by the AA found that just 35 percent of the 10,000 respondents thought they would own an EV within a decade.

Although the question concerned fully electric vehicles alone and made no mention of plug-in hybrid cars, the response may still come as a blow to the government, which recently laid out its ambition to see plug-in electric and hybrid vehicles make up more than half of new car sales by 2030.

However, the AA says many of the reasons given for staying away from EVs were “myths” that can be dispelled with “broader concerted efforts to convince the public of the wide benefits of EVs.”

If the study is to be believed, though, the public’s perception is that there are as many problems with the electric vehicle infrastructure as with the vehicles themselves.

The vast majority of those quizzed (85 percent) said there weren’t enough charging points for EVs, while two-thirds (67 percent) of respondents said EVs take too long to charge.

In addition, three-quarters (76 percent) said EVs can’t go far enough on a single charge, while the same number said EVs were too expensive. Almost seven in 10 (67 percent) also said there wasn’t enough choice of electrically-powered cars.

The AA’s president, Edmund King, said the government and automotive industry needed to tackle the misconceptions and develop infrastructure.

“In order to meet the government’s targets, a concerted effort is required to demonstrate the benefits of EVs and dispel some of the myths. The range, charging speed and charging point infrastructure are all on the increase. There needs to be a more concerted effort by us all to sell the benefits of electric vehicles.

“The EV revolution hasn’t perhaps taken off as quickly as we would have liked but now we have a firm commitment to the charging infrastructure, as well as future-proofing houses, offices and strategic roads.”

Andy Eastlake, managing director of the Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership, an organization that aims to accelerate the transition to zero-emission transport, said: “The survey shows that motorists with little direct experience of driving an EV are yet to be convinced about them. By contrast, our work with communities of EV users shows that, with experience, doubt can quickly turn to enthusiasm and keen advocacy.

“The challenge, which we will be addressing with key stakeholders, is how to give mainstream motorists the experience they need and to address some of the misconceptions they hold.”

11 Comments on "Electric Car Myths Must Be Dispelled For EVs To Take Off"

theBrandler
Everything listed as concerns are facts or subjective opinions, not myths. “…not enough charging points…” well are these people seeing charging points in or near the places they frequent? If not than this is true. “EVs take too long to charge” this is somewhat subjective, but lets face it, the fastest of the fast take 30 minutes to get to 80%, which vs 3-5 minutes to fill your average ICE car, that’s a long time. It’s not a myth, it’s the customer telling you the product isn’t good enough for them yet. “EVs can’t go far enough on a single charge” – again subjective, not a myth. Given that most EVs have ranges below 200 miles, and only the most expensive are above that figure, their perception would appear dead accurate. “not enough choices” – how is this a myth? There is currently a very tiny number of cars on the market that are EVs, and very few body styles are offered. “To expensive” – again, subjective and thus not a myth. And when you take into consideration the average price of EVs in conjunction with their average range and average charge times, it looks to me that these people… Read more »
2 hours ago
David Murray

I agree much of what you state here are, in fact, opinions. However, there are definitely some myths still floating about and I see them every time in the comments section when a news story about EVs appears. Even the opinions, however, are very misguided. People are judging the cars by the wrong criteria. For example, how long it takes to charge is mostly irrelevant to most EV users since they charge overnight. Infrastructure is certainly needed along highways, but once people realize they can charge to full every night in their garage, public charging becomes somewhat less important.

55 minutes ago
w8ng4u

Overnight charging is the standard response that is seen time and time again. It’s the time when you aren’t home to charge overnight that people are concerned with.
All anyone has to do is watch a Tesla road trip video to see that EVs are no where near ready for the masses. I haven’t seen a single one where someone was able to charge their 80% in thirty mins. Fast charging times…. There’s your myth.

21 minutes ago
Dav8or

It’s hard to dispel myths when the myths are actually legitimate truth. When compared to ICE powered vehicles, there aren’t enough charging stations, they do take too long to charge, they don’t go far enough on a charge, they do cost too much and there aren’t enough choices. Those aren’t myths. That is truth.

Instead of trying to dispel these “myths”, they should try to promote the many benefits of BEV ownership and explain how living with the shortcomings listed above actually can be pretty easy to deal with and how a BEV can work for lots of people now, but it’s unrealistic to try to claim that the BEV is a drop in replacement for the ICE vehicle and will work for everyone.

2 hours ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

I saw a billboard ad for Clarity EV, 80% charge in 30 minutes. Chevy never advertised 20 minutes to 80% for SparkEV so boldly. In fact, average / median charge time to 80% was only 15 minutes since one rarely starts off empty. Waiting for free charger, now that’s what sucks.

1 hour ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

One of the things that would help a lot are EV’s that have much faster L2 charge rates AND faster public L2 EVSE’s. If both the cars and L2 EVSE’s can get 15kW-20kW a short range (sub90 AER) EV would be able to cover more ground. What we have now are sorry little trickle chargers.
We need many more faster L2 15kW-20kW.

These also need “Teeth” for those jackoffs that don’t move their cars after fully charging after just “topping off”.
Public EVSE’s should be able to cost 2x for being plugged in and not charging after the first 15mins, 3x after the 15 additional minutes, and after that, switch to V2G and suck out the juice till only 25% SOC………LMAO.

1 hour ago
Bill Howland
Another problem is apparently ChargePoint’s new policy: You can click your access card on the docking station and ‘stand in line’. Unfortunately yesterday, I pulled up to a CP that had one free space, and then a Ford Energi that had finished charging (at a local market), the screen saying I was ‘put in line’ – even though the FORD was done charging and my cord by my space (there were only 2 spaces for a double docking station – another strategic error on CP’s part) was free, it wouldn’t UNLOCK the cord since it was waiting for someone else. I did my shopping and when I returned I tapped my access card and the screen said ‘thanks for responding to your e-mail promptly, Bill ! ‘, and plugged in and charged for 1 minute. The point is, the space and cord were available – the dual docking station wasn’t providing a bit of electricity – but until the completed FORD actually left (with its 16 miles of charge or whatever huge amount it can take), it wouldn’t let anyone new use either cord. I didn’t disconnect the FORD since people get funny about that kind of thing and only… Read more »
24 minutes ago
hpver

I have heard all of these reservations before from people here in the U.S. also. I wouldn’t call them myths. More like perceived barriers. The only one I see as a real hurdle to adoption, after more than five years of owning EVs, is that there are few EV models to choose from.

There’s a lot of subjectivity in car purchasing. Most people don’t objectively analyze their own use case and use it as a major factor when buying a car. If they did, most would realize that the ability to plug in overnight at home sufficient for more than 90% of everyday use. Not to mention the benefits of cheap fuel, or the fact that one can rent a gasser for that rare long road trip. It all requires a shift in thinking that most people won’t make easily.

1 hour ago
Lou Grinzo
While I agree, I want to emphasize one aspect of your second paragraph. I’ve been saying endlessly ever since the Leaf debuted in the US that if you look at the number of households that have [1] more than one car, with at least one used for local/commuter duty, [2] a convenient way to overnight charge, and [3] the financial wherewithal to buy an EV, then the potential yearly market is many times larger than actual yearly sales in the US, with owners never touching a public charging station. (I’ve been driving EVs since 3/2013 and have yet to plug in anywhere but my garage.) The reason for the huge shortfall is market psychology. Not only are people overly concerned about range and the number of public chargers, they’re still under their weird impression that EVs aren’t “real cars”, that they’re glorified golf carts that can’t cruise at highway speeds or drive in snow. (Two objections I’ve heard from people I know personally who should know better.) Until mainstream consumers lose this misconception of EVs being nothing more than an indulgence for environmentalists, it will continue to limit EVs’ acceptance. A new one: I was just recently asked by a… Read more »
35 minutes ago
Kdawg

I still get people telling me “you have to replace the battery in a couple years and it costs $10,000”. And don’t forget the long tail-pipe myth.

1 hour ago
Bill Howland
I don’t understand the point of this article. They aren’t Myths – they are just peoples’ opinions and the case can be made for any of them…..Plug in Hybrids take care of the charging situation as you never absolutely HAVE to charge up ever, but it is always in the back of your mind for any extended trip with a totally battery powered vehicle. Until used battery (and inverter prices) drop enough to make them customarily installed adjacent to CCS or Chademo fast chargers, those quick chargers will always be ‘grid unfriendly’ and hence result in high-demand charges relative to the price of the electric energy itself. It is not outside the realm of possibility that the high demand charges could be reduced if they also included a load-shedding scheme to reduce loading during Utility peaks, such as typically occurs on August 1st every year. However that is really not so much of a solution (the used battery one is better) since the typical driver may be counting on getting a certain number of miles while stopped for a fixed length of time and doesn’t like being ‘throttled’. I ran into this myself 3 weeks ago in Syracuse, whereas my… Read more »
