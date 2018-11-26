The Death Of The Plug-In Hybrid Is Inevitable
Plug-in hybrids and hybrids are both doomed?
According to a recent Bloomberg article, we are entering a stage of the final 20 years of high diversity of alternative powertrains. In the end, only all-electric cars will survive. The hybrids and plug-in hybrids are expected to die by 2040.
“With Tesla fever running high, middle-ground vehicles are becoming irrelevant.”
Well, that’s more or less right as hybrids and plug-in hybrids were always considered a middle solution to full EVs until all-electric becomes more affordable with longer range.
We already see that most plug-in car sales are all-electric and most best-selling models are electric (China, U.S., globally). In the U.S., BEVs took over PHEVs by a 3:1 ratio in Q3 and soon are expected to eat into conventional hybrids too. Perhaps electrics already are.
All-electric cars are getting more affordable, offer longer range, have charging times improved, infrastructure has proliferated, design and features are compelling while acceleration becomes best-in-class. Purchase of BEV is also perceived as a bigger social statement than hybrids.
One of the biggest advantages of BEVs is their simplicity in terms of service, compared to modern ICE, which are very complex.
“A full electric is a much more elegant solution,” said Gil Tal, director of the Plug-in Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Research Center at the University of California, Davis. “It’s very simple to build and very low maintenance.” In retrospect, he contends, plug-in hybrids “are just the training wheels” in the industry’s preparation for electric cars.”
Currently, many manufacturers plan to introduce a lot more all-electric models than hybrid/plug-in hybrid models. In the U.S., the Chevrolet Volt will come to an end in 2019.
“The death of the hybrid, while seemingly inevitable, may be long and slow. A spike in gas prices during the next few years may even draw it out. “I can see them having a role until 2040,” Tal said. “But the problem will always be [that] it’s a more expensive solution, having two drivetrains.”
On the other hand, PHEVs still might be needed to convince petrol heads that electric drive works and to familiarize them with the tech. But yes, eventually PHEVs will die off. As the title states…it’s inevitable.
Right. They were supposed to be bridge vehicles that spanned decades in the transition to evs, as it turns out they are a bridge to nowhere.
I wouldn’t say PHEVS are a bridge to nowhere, but more a bridge that’s a LOT longer than we initially realized.
With Tesla like ranges, 300 miles, coming to market, with Tesla pushing battery costs lower, they’ve made Volt like solutions obsolete.
Too bad though, the Volt has just risen to Average reliably in the Consumer Reports Survey, which should have started to see a sales surge. Having documented reliability allows more people to pull the trigger. So, GM perfectly timed this just before a sales increase was likely.
It’s stupid to carry a big heavy piece of machinery around for the one percent of the time that you need it. For vacations, just rent an ICE car or long range fast charging BEV. By the way, that Model S in the photo looks incredibly good. Wonder where that photo came from?
2040 is quite a while away.
Or in EV terms, it lies beyond multiple attempts to kill the EV by Big Oil et al.
In particular, this has nothing to do with GM’s decision to kill the Volt right now without any clear replacement. Rather, the Volt’s assassination is part of the latter (i.e., attempts to kill off EVs altogether). With the Voltec system having existed for more than a decade and costing GM far less than earlier, there was no excuse not to already have it placed in larger vehicles, in particular SUVs and minivans.
+1.
Yes this was an assassination. They could have applied the same tech in other models which could have made both the technology and the products popular and cut the costs. GM is going to lose the car market big time.
Tesla is getting very close the $100 kWh tipping point.
Unless they have special patents then LG and others may also be getting close to the $100 tipping point.
But, If GM could have updated the Volt with newer batteries, they should have been able to PRICE DROP the Volt for more sales.
I’d say that most people seem to want the simplicity of the Pure EV, which would give them more performance and luxury, the luxury of electric drive characteristics. Ultra-smooth acceleration and instant responsiveness, and the luxury of the quiet ride.
That’s why the BMW i3 REX is Genius.
With 120 miles of range, which is 4X more than most peoples daily driving needs, and a gas engine backup for longer trips.
The only issue is someone like Honda or Toyota would be needed to bring the price point down to the general public. Because BMW only knows how to build premium product: Excellent suspension, aluminum battery frame, and no-rust carbon fiber body. A light weigh package that optimizes performance.
The i3 has just gotten 5/5 stars in Consumer Reports Survey, and now the 2019 is Recommended.
But, BMW isn’t the manufacturer to price this for the general public, unless we see a Mini EV REX.
I see this low maintenance quoted over and over again. It makes sense to me, but I would really like to see numbers. A lot of things that break down in cars are not connected to the drivetrain, I.e. electric windows, climate control etc etc. some stats would be great to get an idea about the real advantage