Chubbies Sends Short Shorts To Tesla Shorter

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

This silly, simple joke by Tesla CEO Elon Musk is turning into a mini soap opera of sorts.

It all started when billionaire hedge fund manager and president of Greenlight Capital David Einhorn let on that he wasn’t going to renew his Tesla Model S lease. Musk, being the comedian he sometimes is, tweeted that he would send Einhorn some short shorts to comfort him.

Tragic. Will send Einhorn a box of short shorts to comfort him through this difficult time. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2018

Not long thereafter, David actually received the short shorts. He jumped on Twitter to share images of the new wardrobe and also thanked Musk for the presents. Einhorn even went so far as to call Musk a “man of his word.” However, he also made note of the shorts “manufacturing defects.”

I want to thank @elonmusk for the shorts. He is a man of his word! They did come with some manufacturing defects. #tesla pic.twitter.com/qsYfO8cbkp — David Einhorn (@davidein) August 10, 2018

Little did Einhorn know, Musk had not actually followed through with his word … at least not directly. When famous online short shorts maker Chubbies received word of the initial Tweets, company founder Kyle Hency devised a plan. Chubbies sent the shorts to Einhorn on behalf of Musk, although not by any official, direct request from the CEO.

Awesome 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2018

Later, Hency published another Tweet just to make sure people were aware that it was Chubbies, not Elon, sending the shorts. In that exchange, he pointed out that the shorts were certainly defective on purpose. The particular shorts are not sold to customers, so why not give them away?

As many of you may already know, Musk is a big fan of the movie Spaceballs and has made references in the past to “merchandising.” This came about with the sale of Boring Company hats and then Not-A-Flamethrowers. Now, Tesla will be adding “S3XY” short shorts to its list of items to buy. They’ll even come with “Unis3x” thigh-high sock boots!

Paired with thigh-high sockboots — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2018

Sadly, Einhorn has yet to try on his new short shorts and post a photo for Elon. We can’t imagine that will ever happen, but it does appear that all of this has been in good, clean fun. Musk and Einhorn have both kept it silly and engaging, so we shall see.