WeberAuto Examines The Chevy Bolt EV’s Battery Coolant System

BY WADE MALONE

Professor Kelly also breaks down the electronics and cabin heater coolant systems of the Chevy Bolt

For the past several months, Professor John Kelly at WeberAuto has been posting a series of videos on the 2017 Chevy Bolt EV. He has aimed to explain the operation of the car and provide info on diagnosing and repairing the vehicle. So far, most of those looks have been at the battery pack. Including an excellent disassembly and reassembly of the vehicle’s battery pack. This time, John gives an overview of the three separate coolant systems of the Bolt.

First up, John takes a look at the cooling of the the electronics and the motor. (4:12) Next he examines the “rechargeable energy storage” coolant system. (16:28) That is to say, the system of cooling plates that located beneath the battery pack. This allows the vehicle to warm or cool the pack as necessary. Keeping an electric vehicle’s battery at the optimum temperature is important for longevity. (Hopefully Nissan is watching this.) Finally, John briefly overviews the final system: the cabin heater coolant system. (28:40)

As expected, the video is very technical in nature. So rather than summarize, we will leave the details to the expert. Be sure to check out the full video above.

Video description from WeberAuto