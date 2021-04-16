Before the turn of the decade, if you were interested in a fully electric SUV, your options were minimal. Now, with more legacy automakers making the switch, the market has broadened significantly.

Today, you can walk out of a dealership with an electric SUV for less than $40,000! If you are financially savvy or a marketer, the price could plummet to less than $30,000 if you factor in local and state tax credits.

The list of available and soon-to-be-available electric SUVs is expanding, so let's dive into which models you can buy right now and which ones will be available soon and even in the farther off future.

For up-to-date specs, including price, range, power, 0-60 MPH times and so much more, check out our comprehensive Compare EVs guide here.

2021 Electric SUVs

These electric SUVs are either available already or will be very soon (before the end of the 2021 calendar year). There are quite a few options, including Teslas, a Ford, an Audi, a Volkswagen and more. Remember, all pricing, range and release date mentions apply to the U.S. market only. Let's see what's available in the electric SUV category for 2021.

Despite much controversy (mainly surrounding its borrowed Mustang name), the Ford Mustang Mach-e proves itself as one of the best new Ford SUVs. Unlike other Ford models, the Mach-e has a near-completely bespoke interior, making it feel much more different from your typical Ford. Even in the "Select" model, the overall interior quality is quite impressive aside from the plasticky dash inlays.

Its performance is solid, but its zero to sixty times are usually slower in real-world use than Ford's magnanimous estimates.

Release Date: Available now

Pricing: Starting from $42,895

Electric Range: 211 to 300 miles

Base Power: 266 HP

Tax Credit: Up to $7,500

The 2021 Audi e-tron hit the market strong, featuring improved range and lower pricing than the previous model year. The e-tron features a conservatively designed exterior complementing a pleasantly laid-out interior composed of high-quality materials.

The e-tron is very pleasant to drive with more than quick acceleration and air suspension as standard in every model. There is an e-tron S set to release in the near future that will pack a more considerable punch with a tri-motor setup.

Release Date: Available now

Pricing: $65,900 / $69,100

Electric Range: 222 miles

Base Power:355 horsepower (402 in Boost Mode)

Tax Credit: Available $7,500 federal tax credit

The Hyundai Kona Electric is Hyundai's first electric crossover, and it shares its platform with the similarly-priced Kia Niro EV. With quick acceleration, a nice interior, and an industry-leading 5-year basic warranty, the Kona Electric is a great option.

One drawback is its size; the Kona is relatively small for a crossover measuring in at just 165 inches, which is just one inch longer than a Bolt EV or 22 inches shorter than a Model Y.

Release Date: Available now

Pricing: $37,390

Electric Range: 258 miles

Base Power: 201 horsepower

Tax Credit: Available $7,500 federal tax credit

Jaguar's first electric SUV has been refined for the 2021 model year with slight design tweaks and improved range figures. The 2021 i-Pace is also equipped with Jaguar's latest infotainment system, called the Pivo Pro. What hasn't changed is the dual-motor setup making 394 horsepower and 512 lb-ft of torque.

Along with the tremendous on-road performance, the i-Pace offers air suspension as standard, allowing for up to 8.5 inches of ground clearance (that will probably never be used).

Release Date: Available now

Pricing: $69,850

Range: 234 miles

Base Power: 394 horsepower

Tax Credit: Available $7,500 federal tax credit

Sharing the same platform as the Hyundai Kona Electric, the Niro EV is slightly larger and offers different styling. While the Kona Electric has a very distinct design language, the Niro appears more conservative in terms of exterior and interior design.

With the same powertrain as the Kona Electric, the Niro EV provides ample power and a zero-to-sixty time of around 7 seconds.

Release Date: Available now

Pricing: $39,090

Range: 239 miles

Base Power: 201 horsepower

Tax Credit: Available $7,500 federal tax credit

If you want the most range, the best performance, and a dual-motor AWD setup for under $50,000, you cannot go wrong with the Tesla Model Y. Compared to the Mach-e and ID.4, the Model Y's $50,000 price and the lack of a tax credit makes it much more costly.

For a brief period earlier this year, the Model Y Standard Range was sold for $41,990 and subsequently reduced to $39,990 before being canceled. A rumored Long Range RWD model is imminent, which would have a less expensive purchase price of around $45,000. Along with lower pricing, the RWD would have more range, but acceleration times would be a bit slower.

Release Date: Available now

Pricing: Starting from $50,490

Range: 303 to 326 miles

Base Power:384 horsepower

Tax Credit: No federal tax credit available

Possibly one of Volkswagen's most ardent vehicles yet, the ID.4 is America's first VW sold based on the MEB platform. Unlike the electrified Niro and Kona, the ID.4 will offer two motor layouts: a 200 horsepower RWD and a 302 horsepower AWD configuration.

The ID.4 is six inches shorter than the Mach-e, but it still provides ample interior space and a nicely laid out interior. Compared to its main competition, it is noticeably more sluggish, and there is no front trunk or an option for one-pedal driving. A coupe-version of the ID.4 called the ID.5 is due next year.

Release Date: Available now

Pricing: $39,995

Range: 250 miles

Base Power: 200 horsepower

Tax Credit:Available $7,500 federal tax credit

The XC40 Recharge is Volvo's most powerful XC40, with a staggering 215 horsepower jump over the base gasoline-powered variant. The XC40 Recharge the group's Compact Modular Architecture platform, present in the Polestar 2 and several other Geely products.

The only compromise with the XC40 is the 208 miles of range, which puts it around the Standard AWD Mach-e and 2019 Audi e-tron territory. Aside from the range, the XC40 Recharge has a conventional design, great interior comfort, and excellent overall build quality.

Release Date: Available now

Pricing: $53,990

Range: 208 miles

Base Power: 402 horsepower

Tax Credit: Available $7,500 federal tax credit

2022 Electric SUVs

The electric SUV segment will expand significantly for the 2022 Model Year (some models will hit the market in late 2021, while others will arrive in 2022). Just look at the huge list of 2022 electric SUVs below and it looks like this is the year for the explosion of electric sports utility vehicles.

Many notable makes will join the scene and some "start-ups" will too. If you can wait until 2022 to buy an electric SUV, then your choices will be vast.

The Q4 e-tron is set to be Audi's lowest-priced EV yet, priced $20,000 under the current e-tron. It will share the same MEB platform as the ID.4, but it will come standard with the 302 hp dual-motor setup that is optional in the ID.4. A RWD version will be offered too.

The Q4 e-tron will feature an interior with parallels to the e-tron aside from a push-button drive selector and a different climate control layout.

Pricing: ~$45,000

Range: 280 miles

Release Date: 2022

After seven model years of the i3, and five years of the plug-in X5, BMW has finally decided to enter the U.S. market with a fully electric SUV. The iX resides in the luxury electric SUV domain, and its main competition is the Audi e-tron, Jaguar i-Pace, and Tesla Model X.

For the iX to compete in this market, it is set to provide 300 miles of range and a maximum power output of 500 horsepower. This power output will put it roughly in line with the X5 M50i.

Pricing: ~$80,000

Range: 300 miles

Release Date: 2022

Imagine a Hummer, but with an interior that screams the '60s; that's the Bollinger B1. The B1 is a rugged, utilitarian SUV, with a massive 142kWh pack. Due to its large size and block-like design, the pack can only provide 200 miles of range. However, the B1 is highly capable with 15 inches of ground clearance and a dual motor setup providing over 600 horsepower.

Pricing: $125,000

Range: 200 miles

Release Date: Late 2021

The Byton M-Byte is an e-tron-sized, tech-centric SUV with a sub-$50,000 starting price. The M-Byte boasts a massive 48-inch 4K display and a 7-inch display in the steering wheel. The RWD model makes around 270 horsepower, and the AWD variant makes 400. Two battery packs are available: 72 and 95kWh.

Pricing: ~$45,000

Range: Low to mid-200s*(speculative)

Release Date: Late 2021

Cadillac is not new to EVs, in fact, they made a coupe called the ELR based on the Volt architecture back in 2014. Unlike the ELR, the Lyriq is an SUV made to compete with the i-Pace, e-tron, and BMW iX. The range and pricing seem pretty competitive, especially coming in at just around the $60,000 mark.

Like most avant-garde Cadillacs, the Lyriq will feature GM's Super Cruise with lane change on demand.

Pricing: $60,000*(speculative)

Range: 300 miles

Release Date: 2022

Despite the Bolt EUV being the most affordable SUV on this list, it is still a highly competitive vehicle. Unlike the current generation Bolt, the Bolt EUV is six inches longer. It provides a far more substantial interior, available Super Cruise (no lane change), and many more available interior amenities like a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats.

What hasn't changed is the 150kW front-mounted motor, which still packs a punch, but there's no option for an AWD dual-motor setup.

Pricing: $33,995

Range: 250 miles

Release Date: Mid-2021

Henrik Fisker, the former CEO of Fisker Automotive and now CEO of Fisker Inc. has decided to enter an entirely different industry sector. Instead of releasing an ultra-luxury hybrid sedan with a six-figure tag, the Ocean is a crossover priced under $40,000, which is becoming an increasingly large market.

Very little is known about the production version. However, it'll feature an interior composed of sustainably sourced and recycled materials and a solar roof, which is essentially Henrik's signature at this point.

Pricing: $37,499

Range: 250 miles*(speculative)

Release Date: Late 2022

The IONIQ 5 is Hyundai's first vehicle based on a dedicated EV platform. The IONIQ 5 will reside atop a 77.4 kWh pack with an 800V architecture. Unlike the Kona Electric, the IONIQ 5 will feature a bespoke interior and an exterior hardly reminiscent of any other Hyundai.

Unlike the images, the IONIQ 5 is actually quite large, sitting at one inch longer than the ID.4.

Pricing: $40,000*(speculative)

Range: Mid to upper-200s*(speculative and dependent upon battery pack option)

Release Date: Fall 2021

The Karma GX-1 is Karma Automotive's first SUV. Like the GS Series, Karma has decided to produce a fully electric and a range-extended model. The fully electric GX-1 should achieve around 300 miles on a single charge.

Unlike the GS Series, which starts at $80,000, the GX-1 Series is speculated to start at a lower price point. For Karma, this is a bold move as this price point and design holds a large potential customer base.

Pricing: $60,000*(speculative)

Range: 300 miles*(speculative)

Release Date: 2022

Kia, now KIA, and Hyundai are sharing platforms to produce the IONIQ 5 and the EV6. While both vehicles share little design DNA with their predecessors, the IONIQ 5 features flat body panels and honed edges, whereas the EV6 has a more curvaceous design language.

The EV6 also has a "GT" variant that produces 577 horsepower. Yes, this is the same company that previously used dancing hamsters as advertisement material for the 120 horsepower neon green Soul. Times certainly have changed.

Pricing: $40,000*(speculative)

Range: Mid to upper-200s*(speculative and dependent upon battery pack option)

Release Date: Fall 2021

The MX-30 is Mazda's most unconventional SUV yet. It's the brand's first EV, and it's Mazda's first SUV with RX-8-style doors. The crossover features a rather small 35.5kWh battery, which allows for range numbers to reside in the low 100s.

The MX-30's motor makes just over 140 horsepower, which permits a zero-to-sixty time of around nine seconds. To combat the lackluster range, the automaker will offer a range-extended variant featuring a rotary engine as a generator.

Pricing: $38,000*(speculative)

Range: 130 miles*(speculative)

Release Date: Late 2021

After over a decade of Leaf production, Nissan has decided to enter the electrified crossover segment with the Ariya. Unlike the Leaf, the Ariya will finally feature a liquid-cooled pack and an optional dual-motor setup. There's also a long-range pack available that should go upwards of 300 miles on a charge.

Size-wise, the Ariya is two inches shorter than the Rogue.

Pricing: $40,000*(speculative)

Range: 223 miles*(speculative)

Release Date: Late 2021

Unlike the ID.4 and the Q4 e-tron, the Macan Electric will reside on an entirely new electric platform, dubbed the PPE (Premium Platform Electric). The Macan Electric should go around 300 miles on a charge and feature the same 800V battery tech as in the Taycan.

Very little is known about this vehicle yet, but the design and size should be similar to the ICE Macan.

Pricing: $60,000*(speculative)

Range: 300 miles*(speculative)

Release Date: 2022

The Rivian R1S is the SUV version of the R1T, and it costs $2,500 more than the truck. The R1S will pose great competition to the Tesla Model X, the only seven-seat electric SUV on the market now.

Unlike the Model X's coupe-like form factor, the R1S has a more traditional design language, which would presumably give the third-row riders more headroom as well as more rear space. With its quad-motor powertrain, the R1S will be able to execute a "Tank Turn" and accelerate to sixty miles per hour in just 3 seconds.

Pricing: Starting at $70,000

Range: 300+ miles

Release Date: Q1 2022

In its fifth model year and second iteration, the Tesla Model X will be better than ever. In the nascent phase of production, the base X 60D went zero to sixty in 6 seconds and had 200 miles of range.

Now the base 2021 Tesla Model X goes zero to sixty in 3.8 seconds and has 360 miles of range. Alas, there is a higher trim available for purchase: the Plaid. The Tesla Model X Plaid makes a jaw-dropping 1,020 horsepower and can demolish a quarter-mile in less than ten seconds.

New for 2021 is a redesigned interior with ventilated seats, a 22-speaker audio system, and enough infotainment gaming power to rival consoles.

Pricing: Starting at $89,990

Range: 360 miles

Release Date: Early Summer 2021

The ID.5 is the coupe version of the ID.4. The motors and batteries will be the same, and the only difference will be a sloped roof. There's also going to be a performance "GTX" variant with 302 horsepower. Zero to sixty in the GTX should be around six seconds.

Pricing: Low $40,000s

Range: 250 miles

Release Date: Late 2021

The ID.6 is Volkswagen's larger EV, and it is potentially going to be the least expensive, practical (sorry Model Y) third-row electric SUV. The AWD variant of the ID.6 is set to make around 302 horsepower, which is adequate, but not notable for a ~5,000 lb SUV.

From certain spy shots, it appears that the interior is quite similar to the ID.4, but we expect some minor changes.

Pricing: $50,000*(speculative)

Range: Mid-200s*(speculative)

Release Date: Late 2021

The Volvo C40 Recharge is the coupe-variant of the electrified XC40. It shares the same platform with the Polestar 2 and the XC40 Recharge. This platform will give the C40 402 horsepower, which has proven zero to sixty times in the mid-4 second range.

According to the EPA test results, the Polestar 2 goes 233 miles, and the XC40 Recharge can do 208 miles. Due to increased aerodynamics, expect somewhere in the middle for the C40.

Pricing: $55,000*(speculative)

Range: Low 200s*(speculative)

Release Date: 2022

Future Electric SUVs

Farther into the future, we see at least two highly capable electric SUVs in the pipeline. One is an SUV version of the GMC Hummer electric pickup truck, while the other will be Lucid's first electric SUV called the Gravity. Surely more electric SUVs will join this future list soon and we'll update this section as more are announced.

Once the GMC Hummer SUV Edition 1 releases, it will be one of the most capable electric SUVs available. Like the pickup version, the tri-motor powertrain and all its quirky features, like Crabwalk, will come in the SUV.

Zero to sixty in “Watts to Freedom” mode should take just 3.5 seconds in the SUV, but the pickup can do 3. The only feature not mentioned is third-row seating, which most would expect in an SUV of this size.

Pricing: $105,595

Range: 300+ miles

Release Date: Early 2023

Despite no deliveries yet for the Air sedan, Lucid has already teased “Project Gravity,” the framework for an upcoming SUV. The Lucid Gravity will sit on the LEAP (Lucid Electric Advanced Platform), and it should hold an aesthetic resemblance to the Air. There are no definitive range and performance estimates, but most would expect a drop from the Air’s numbers.

Pricing: $79,900*(speculative)

Range: High 300s*(speculative)

Release Date: 2023

Unlike the Mercedes EQC, the EQS SUV is a larger, more premium SUV. The EQS SUV will most likely feature the same 107.8 kWh pack as in the EQS sedan. The sedan and the SUV variants of the EQS will reside on the same electric platform. Most likely, there will be a RWD and AWD configuration.

The in-dash 56-inch "Hyperscreen," which has already debuted and caused controversy, will also be carried over. The EQS should be a notch above the e-tron and I-Pace in terms of pricing, but that'll also accompany more range.

Pricing: $100,000*(speculative)

Range: High 300s*(speculative)

Release Date: 2023