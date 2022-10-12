August and September bring us a confirmation that sales of the Mazda MX-30 have come to an end in the US - at least for the 2022 model year.

The Japanese manufacturer started customer deliveries of the Mazda MX-30 in September 2021, but only in California and only a relatively small double-digit number of cars per month.

The peak volume happened in March (101), but after a few more months the last sales were noted in August (8) as the model is "sold out."

No more sales were noted in the last two months, which means that the total for the third quarter is 8 units. It's really strange that sales stopped after not even a full year.

Mazda MX-30 sales in the US - September 2022

Year-to-date, Mazda MX-30 sales amounted to 324, while cumulatively the company delivered 505 units.

The numbers indicate that we must consider the Mazda MX-30 as a compliance car (a relatively low volume, low effort just to comply with regulations). The EPA range of just 100 miles (161 km) also was the lowest on the market among new BEVs.

It's difficult to say whether the Mazda MX-30 will return as a 2023 model year and potentially with improved specs or a range-extender option (EREV).

The main roadblock for the model (and many other ones, which are imported to the US) will be the lack of eligibility of the $7,500 federal tax credit in 2023.

Let's recall that the MSRP of $33,470 (+$1,175) is a substantially higher bill than $27,145 (after deducting $7,500). Price matters a lot and, on the other end of the spectrum, we can see the booming Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV, which will regain its eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit. That will drive the effective cost down to about $20,000.

Of course, the Bolts are mainstream models compared to a more premium Mazda, but the Japanese company might simply resign the MX-30 if the volume is expected to be so low. The good news is that the next step potentially will be an all-new, long-range Mazda model without compromises.