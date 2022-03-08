Mazda did not want to make a big fuss out of launching the CX-60, even though it is an extremely important new model. It is not only the company’s first plug-in hybrid, but it also debuts a new rear-wheel drive platform that Mazda wants to use to move future models upmarket called Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture.

The CX-60 is all about capturing a crafted, luxury feel - it is Mazda’s flagship vehicle and one that reflects its premium ambitions. This is evident on the exterior through the long hood, which hides a longitudinally-mounted engine and the swept-back greenhouse, similar proportions to vehicles from BMW and other established luxury players.

The exterior does a very convincing impression of a luxury car and it’s carried over inside what has to be Mazda’s best interior ever. It still has the same uncluttered, minimalist design as other vehicles in its current range, but through subtle details and uses of material, it looks a cut above.

Gallery: Foto - Mazda CX-60

73 Photos

Powering the CX-60 e-Skyactiv PHEV is a naturally-aspirated four-cylinder 2.5-liter engine that makes 189 hp and 193 pound-feet (261 Nm) of torque helped by an electric motor that makes 134 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm) of torque. Combined they deliver 323 hp and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque and make this the most powerful production Mazda ever.

With standard all-wheel drive, it sprints to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.8 seconds and it will actually be electronically limited to 124 mph (200 km/h). In its pure-electric mode, it can be driven at up to 87 mph (140 km/h), although you will need to drive it at lower speeds in order to even come close to matching its claimed electric range of 39 miles (63 km) WLTP.

The electric motor draws from a 17.2 kWh battery pack and it can be charged at up to 7.2 kW, although Mazda has yet to announce how long a top-up will take.

In terms of its size it is slightly bigger than today’s CX-5, measuring 186.8 inches (4,745 mm) in total length, sitting on a 113-inch (2,870 mm) wheelbase. Mazda only plans to sell the CX-60 in Europe, Japan and other smaller markets, but not in the US. There will be a slightly bigger CX-70 for the US market, and that will most likely carry over its PHEV configuration.

Mazda will sell the CX-60 not only as a plug-in hybrid, but also as gasoline and diesel mild hybrids. There will also be a 3-liter straight-six and a 3.3-liter diesel, also a six-cylinder, and both hold the promise of delivering remarkable efficiency and performance - their specs have not been announced yet.

Pricing for the CX-60 in Germany kicks off at €47,390, while for the UK, the starting price is £43,950.