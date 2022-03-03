Mazda reports 28,166 car sales in the US in the month of February, which is 8.3% more than a year ago. So far this year, the company sold 49,245 cars (down 3.9% year-over-year).

We are, of course, interested in the Mazda MX-30 sales. However, during the first several months the volume was pretty low.

In February, the Japanese company sold 46 MX-30 (less than 0.2% of the total volume), compared to 33 in January (in total, 79 year-to-date).

That's far below even the EPA range rating of 100 miles. It's not clear whether the MX-30 will be able to cross 100 units per month because it's a kind of compliance electric car.

Cumulatively, Mazda delivered 260 units since September 2021 (181 in 2021).

We don't expect much progress for the MX-30 at its specs are simply not very competitive (it would have been 5-10 years ago), which limits the appeal to those who target the brand, styling and really do not need much range.

The manufacturer even admitted that many MX-30 customers already have other longer range vehicles in the household.

Hopefully, Mazda will accelerate its electrification efforts in the future. One of the next steps is the introduction of the Mazda CX-60 plug-in hybrid crossover, which will have its world premiere later this month.

