Hyundai Motor America reports record-breaking retail February 2022 sales in the US. The company sold 52,424 units, which is 8% more than a year ago.

What's important is that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 noted 2,555 units in its second full month of customer deliveries, after 989 in January. That's a pretty strong number (4.9% of the total Hyundai volume), comparable to some of the Ford Mustang Mach-E monthly results in 2021.

So far this year, Hyundai sold over 3,500 Ioniq 5 and almost 3,700 cumulatively. We guess that those numbers are just the beginning and could be higher in the future, depending on the supply (which is usually constrained).

Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models (Kona Electric, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Plug-In, Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV), as they are counted together with conventionional or non-rechargeable hybrids.

The hydrogen fuel cell model - Hyundai Nexo - noted 25 units (the same number as in February 2021) and 53 year-to-date.

Let's recall that Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer includes several versions in the U.S., although the entry-level version with a 58.2 kWh battery will enter the market later (Spring 2022). The top versions can go over 300 miles on a single charge.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19" $39,700 +$1,225 $7,500 $33,425 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19" $43,650 +$1,225 $7,500 $37,375 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19" $47,150 +$1,225 $7,500 $40,875 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19" $45,900 +$1,225 $7,500 $39,625 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19" $49,400 +$1,225 $7,500 $43,125 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19" $50,600 +$1,225 $7,500 $44,325 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20" $54,500 +$1,225 $7,500 $48,225

Basic specs