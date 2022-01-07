Mazda announced that in 2021, it sold 332,756 cars in the U.S., which is 19.2% more than a year ago. That despite weakening at the end of the year - in December, sales decreased by 83% to 19,422.
Mazda's first all-electric model, the Mazda MX-30, noted 61 sales in December and a total of 181 in 2021.
Normally, we would say that those are small initial numbers, but in the case of the Mazda MX-30, sales are not expected to grow particularly high as it appears to be a compliance type of car.
Who knows, maybe the Japanese company will manage to sell a few hundred per month in 2022.
The main issue with the Mazda MX-30 is its specs with just 100 miles (161 km) of EPA range, and rather slow acceleration.
A lot will depend on whether there are enough customers willing to make the MX-30 a second or third car in the family, which appears to be the target.
Meanwhile, we are waiting for a compelling electric car from Mazda.
Gallery: 2022 Mazda MX-30: First Drive
Mazda MX-30 specs (Europe and U.S.):
- Range:
up to 100 miles (161 km) EPA
up to 200 km (124 miles) of WLTP range
- energy consumption of 19 kWh/100 km (62 miles) WLTP
- 35.5 kWh battery pack (prismatic cells, total nominal voltage of 355 V)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.7 seconds
- top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph)
- front-wheel drive (e-SKYACTIV powertrain)
- AC synchronous motor: 107 kW (145 PS) peak (80.9 kW continuous) and 271 Nm
- AC charging using 6.6 kW on-board charger
- DC fast charging (CCS Combo) 20-80% in about 36 minutes (up to 50 kW)
- Overall length × overall width × overall height: 4,395mm × 1,795mm × 1,570mm
Wheelbase 2,655mm
- curb weight of 1,720–1,750 kg out of total 2,119 kg permissible
About this article