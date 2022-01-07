Mazda announced that in 2021, it sold 332,756 cars in the U.S., which is 19.2% more than a year ago. That despite weakening at the end of the year - in December, sales decreased by 83% to 19,422.

Mazda's first all-electric model, the Mazda MX-30, noted 61 sales in December and a total of 181 in 2021.

Normally, we would say that those are small initial numbers, but in the case of the Mazda MX-30, sales are not expected to grow particularly high as it appears to be a compliance type of car.

Who knows, maybe the Japanese company will manage to sell a few hundred per month in 2022.

The main issue with the Mazda MX-30 is its specs with just 100 miles (161 km) of EPA range, and rather slow acceleration.

A lot will depend on whether there are enough customers willing to make the MX-30 a second or third car in the family, which appears to be the target.

Meanwhile, we are waiting for a compelling electric car from Mazda.

Mazda MX-30 specs (Europe and U.S.):