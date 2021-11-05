The Mazda MX-30 is a very specific electric car, which recently entered the U.S. market (California). Its specs are pretty weak, as the manufacturer equipped the car with a relatively small 35.5 kWh battery (explaining that it's better for the environment).

Well, as a result, the range is just 100 miles (161 km) - a new low for 2022. The latest EPA documents reveal also that despite limiting the battery size (and thus, also the weight), the MX-30 is not too efficient either.

The Mazda MX-30 appears to be a compliance car, without much love from the manufacturer.

Unfortunately, we must complain about the EPA, as its documents no longer include the City and Highway range ratings for some of the new cars (2022 model year).

2022 Mazda MX-30

Aside from the short range, it's very telling that the efficiency stands at just 366 Wh/mi (228 Wh/km) - a result that is reasonable for a much bigger vehicles. Our efficiency comparison (September 2021) shows that the Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E both do better.

The Mazda MX-30 actually requires some 50% more energy than the most efficient EVs on the market like the Tesla Model 3 or Hyundai IONIQ Electric.

2022 Mazda MX-30 :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 100 mi (161 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi (228 Wh/km)

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)

85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi (246 Wh/km)

Mazda MX-30 specs (Europe and U.S.):