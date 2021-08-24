Mazda has announced more details about its first all-electric model, the MX-30, that this Fall will enter the U.S. market - initially in California in October.

There MX-30 will start at $33,470 (MSRP), which after including $1,175 DST, and deducting $7,500 of the federal tax credit, will be effective $27,145.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Mazda MX-30 $33,470 +$1,175 $7,500 $27,145

Buyers can add also the Premium Plus package for $3,010 (the MSRP is then $36,480), with details quoted below, and choose one of four premium paint colors:

Machine Gray Metallic - $495

Polymetal Gray Multi-Tone - $895

Ceramic Metallic Multi-Tone - $895

Soul Red Crystal Multi-Tone - $995

An interesting thing is that through the partnership with ChargePoint, customers will get a $500 credit for charging or for purchasing a home charging unit.

"...a $500 charging credit that can be used for public charging or toward the purchase of an in-home ChargePoint Level 2 charger"

Another thing is that the Japanese manufacturer is launching an exclusive program for Mazda MX-30, called Mazda MX-30 Elite Access Loaner Program. As we understand, it allows getting a free loaner for up to 10 days per year during the first three years. That might be helpful considering the range (more on that below).

"MX-30 owners will have access to experience other vehicles in the Mazda family[1] for up to 10 days per year for the first three years of ownership"



"[1] Based on Dealer participation and vehicle availability. Must reserve with dealer in advance."

Mazda MX-30 (base trim)

"The 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV is well-appointed with many standard features that occupants will further enjoy and have peace of mind with the ownership of this electric crossover. The 8.8-inch large center display features the latest Mazda Connect™ system, Apple CarPlay™, and Android Auto™. All MX-30 models offer many i-Activsense safety features including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart Brake Support, Rear Direction Base Safety (Smart Brake Support-Reverse & Rear Cross-Traffic Braking), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist with new Road Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, and High Beam Control. Drivers and occupants will appreciate the heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, and heated power-folder door mirrors with memory function and turn signal lamps. Additionally, the seven-inch digital gauge display, power moonroof, eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar support and memory, rearview camera with rear parking sensors, 18-inch silver finish aluminum alloy wheels, gloss black front grille and grille shutters are among the many standard features. MX-30 is available in Ceramic Metallic, Polymetal Gray or Jet Black as single-tone exterior paint options."

Mazda MX-30 w/ Premium Plus package

PREMIUM PLUS "The 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV can be equipped with the Premium Plus package that introduces all-new i-Activsense safety features and elevates the sophisticated feeling of the electric vehicle. Blind Spot Assist enhances Blind Spot Monitoring, by providing steering assist to help keep the vehicle in its own lane if the driver attempts to change lanes while another vehicle is detected in the blind spot. When travelling at speeds below 6 mph, Front Cross Traffic Alert produces an audible and visual alert on the instrument panel to help warn the driver when the front sensors detect vehicles approaching from the front left or right side of the vehicle at speeds above 3 mph. This package enhances the vehicle with the Bose 12-speaker premium audio, heated steering wheel, 360° View Monitor with front parking sensors, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, and a complimentary three-month trial of SiriusXM™ satellite radio. The rearview camera display includes dynamic lines while the frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror adds HomeLink and the cargo area adds a convenient light. The 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels are finished with a bright silver color. The leatherette seats are available in either Pure White with gray fabric or Vintage Brown with black fabric, with both options still featuring fabric using 20% recycled threads. Through this package, MX-30 is available as a single-tone exterior paint in Jet Black or Machine Gray Metallic premium paint or in the three new multi-tone color options mentioned above."

100 miles of EPA range

According to Mazda, the MX-30 "can easily be the ideal companion for daily commuting with an EPA estimated range of 100 miles on a full charge." Yes, you read it right, it will have only 100 miles (161 km) of EPA range.

"Designed to meet the needs of most urban residents, MX-30 is equipped with a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that helps maintain its superb driving dynamics and allow for a lower environmental impact."

That's a new low for 2022 BEVs in the U.S. and a value that we have not seen for quite a bit. Even the MINI Cooper SE has a better EPA range of 114 miles (183 km) using a smaller 32.6 kWh battery.

The European range rating is 200 km (124 miles) of WLTP, while our 70 mph (113 km/h) range test, conducted in Europe resulted in over 135 km (84 miles) in cold weather.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range Top

Speed 2022 Mazda MX-30 FWD 35.5 100 mi*

(161 km) 87 mph

(140 km/h)

Mazda says that the MX-30 is "the first step toward the brand’s commitment to electrification." Well, we guess that it's a fairly small step and that the MX-30 will be a niche BEV.

Mazda MX-30 specs (Europe and U.S.):