Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) has officially announced the introduction of the battery-electric MX-30 in the U.S. market later this year.

However, this first all-electric Mazda model will be first available only in California, starting in Fall 2021. The rollout plan for other states has not yet been announced.

Prices and expected EPA range also are not available yet, although a brief look at the specs reveals that it will be the same configuration (35.5 kWh battery and 107 kW) as in Europe.

We can only guess that the MX-30 will be positioned in the same "segment" as the MINI Cooper SE, which is a stylish, premium BEV for local use. Thanks to the $7,500 federal tax credit it might be relatively sellable.

In terms of charging solutions, Mazda partners with ChargePoint.

"MX-30’s contemporary design makes this electric vehicle distinctly a Mazda. The Kodo design philosophy continues to evolve with every new addition to the lineup of next-generation vehicles. Inside and out, MX-30 emphasizes a new “Human Modern” concept that combines the appeal of futuristic design with a sense of familiarity."

Mazda's electrification

Mazda intends to gradually expand its electrified lineup in the near future. The MX-30 will be soon joined by a series plug-in hybrid MX-30 version with a rotary engine as a generator. We can assume that it might even become the main MX-30 version.

The other two new models will be:

a plug-in hybrid, based on Mazda's new large platform

a traditional hybrid crossover (American-made)

Jeff Guyton, President of Mazda North American Operations said:

“Mazda is preparing for the fast-changing US market demands by taking a multi-solution approach to electrification. The battery-powered MX-30 will begin the introduction of additional electrified models, including a series plug-in hybrid with a rotary generator for MX-30, a plug-in hybrid for our new large platform, and a traditional hybrid for our new American-made crossover. While these powertrains will be optimized for their platforms, Mazda fans can expect great driving dynamics and beautiful design across all models.” “The rotary generator will mark the return of our unique rotary powertrain. This technology is being engineered for nearly silent operation and will replenish the battery rather than drive the wheels. As a result, the MX-30 will always drive like the engaging EV that it is, but with freedom to charge from the wall or on the go.”

Mazda MX-30 specs (Europe and U.S.):