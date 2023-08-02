Mazda North American Operations reports that in July, its vehicle sales in the United States increased by almost 31 percent year-over-year, reaching 30,629 units. During the first seven months of the year, the company sold 214,412 units, which is 29 percent more than a year ago.

In the case of the all-electric Mazda MX-30, last month, sales "surged" by 250 percent increase year-over-year to... 28 units. That's the best result so far this year and the best since May 2022, which shows us how low the bar was.

Compared to the brand's total volume, that's just 0.1 percent, although let's recall that the model is available only in California.

Regardless of the recent results, the Mazda MX-30 will be discontinued in the US with the 2023 model year, which was officially announced by the Japanese manufacturer.

Mazda BEV sales last month:

MX-30: 28 (up 250% year-over-year) and 0.1% share

Mazda MX-30 sales in the US - July 2023

So far this year, Mazda sold 94 MX-30, which is 71 percent less than a year ago at this time. Cumulatively 599 units were sold in total over almost two years.

Mazda BEV sales year-to-date in 2023:

MX-30: 94 (down 71% year-over-year) and near 0% share

The Mazda MX-30's low volume sales, even for compliance purposes, is a strong reason to discontinue it. In the near term, Mazda intends to focus on plug-in hybrid models, like the CX-90 PHEV and upcoming CX-70 PHEV and non-rechargeable hybrid models (CX 50 Hybrid).

The plug-in hybrid Mazda CX-90 PHEV starts at $47,445 and is promised to offer up to 26 miles (42 km) of all-electric range (490 miles total).

In the longer term, Mazda plans to electrify its lineup with more BEVs around 2028-2030, but as of today, most of the other premium brands are far ahead in terms of BEV sales. Meanwhile, Mazda's representative said that long-range BEVs aren't sustainable.

In January, the company introduced in Europe the Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV plug-in hybrid (series hybrid with a 17.8-kilowatt-hour battery and recharging capability).