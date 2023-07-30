Mazda North American Operations officially announced that it will discontinue the all-electric MX-30 model for the United States market, following the 2023 model year.

Let's recall that the Mazda MX-30 was available only in California and in very limited numbers.

During about two years (since September 2021, when the first units emerged in the sales stats), the Japanese company sold only 571 units, including 51 in the second quarter of 2023 (down 35 percent year-over-year).

Mazda MX-30 sales in the US:

2021 (September-December): 181

2022: 324

2023 (January-June): 66

Cumulative: 571

Mazda MX-30 sales in the US - June 2023

That's a really low volume, even for compliance purposes. We previously said that we don't fully understand the business purpose of having a model with such low sales.

The Mazda MX-30 with an MSRP price of $34,110 (plus destination charge) and an EPA Combined range of just 100 miles (161 km) - the lowest among 2023 model year cars - was hardly competitive.

In a very short and brief press release, Mazda explains that it intends to focus its current electrification efforts on hybrid and plug-in hybrid models:

"Our current U.S. electrification efforts are focused on large platform PHEVs, such as the first-ever 2024 CX-90 PHEV and upcoming CX-70 PHEV, as well as introducing CX-50 Hybrid into our lineup to address the specific needs of the U.S. market."

The Mazda CX-90 PHEV has an all-electric range of up to 26 miles (42 km), a total range of 490 miles (788 km), and a starting price of $47,445. We guess that together with other upcoming PHEV and HEV models, it will form an electrification bridgehead for Mazda, until the next generation of BEVs arrive around 2028-2030.

It will be very interesting to see what the future be like for the Mazda MX-30 in Europe, where in January the company introduced an additional Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV plug-in hybrid version (series hybrid with a 17.8-kilowatt-hour battery and recharging capability).