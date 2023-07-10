Mazda North American Operations reports that in June, its vehicle sales in the United States doubled, reaching 29,786 units (97 percent year-over-year). During the first six months of the year, the company sold 183,783 units, which is 29 percent more than a year ago.

On the contrary, Mazda's all-electric car sales remain marginal and continue to decrease.

In June, sales of the Mazda MX-30 amounted to just 16 units. It's not only a small number, but 30 percent smaller than a year ago.

Compared to the brand's total volume, that's just 0.1 percent, although let's recall that the model is available only in California.

Mazda BEV sales last month:

  • MX-30: 16 (down 30% year-over-year) and 0.1% share

Mazda MX-30 sales in the US - June 2023

During the second quarter of 2023, Mazda sold in California 51 electric cars (35 percent less than a year ago).

In the first half of 2023, Mazda sold 66 MX-30, which is 79 percent less than a year ago at this time (316). Cumulatively 571 units were sold in total over almost two years.

It remains a really low volume, even for compliance purposes and we don't fully understand the business purpose of such a model.

The Mazda MX-30 has an MSRP price of $34,110 (plus destination charge) and an EPA Combined range of just 100 miles (161 km). The car is not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit (although the incentive might be factored into the lease).

Maybe Mazda will be able to improve its plug-in car sales in the near future, with the introduction of the plug-in hybrid Mazda CX-90 PHEV. It starts at $47,445 and is promised to offer up to 26 miles (42 km) of all-electric range (490 miles total).

In the longer term, Mazda plans to electrify its lineup with more BEVs around 2028-2030, but as of today, most of the other premium brands are far ahead in terms of BEV sales. Meanwhile, Mazda's representative said that long-range BEVs aren't sustainable.

In January, the company introduced in Europe the Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV plug-in hybrid (series hybrid with a 17.8-kilowatt-hour battery and recharging capability). This version is not available in North America - although there is a possibility, according to some reports).

