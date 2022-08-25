Long queues or a completely sold out model year of an electric vehicle does not surprise anyone these days, but in the case of the first battery-electric Mazda, it's quite interesting.

In the US, Mazda introduced the MX-30 only in California, and since September 2021, it has delivered only 505 units, including 324 this year through the end of July. Last month, only eight units were delivered.

The model has been considered a compliance car (a relatively low volume, low effort just to comply with regulations) so no one expected high volumes. Especially with the EPA driving range of just up to 100 miles (161 km), suitable mostly for those looking for a second or third vehicle in the household.

2022 Mazda MX-30 2022 Mazda MX-30

According to Electrek, the 2022 Mazda MX-30 is sold out in the US, which probably means that the model will stay at 500+ units for a while... maybe forever, but that depends on whether there will be a continuation in the form of the 2023 model year.

The Japanese manufacturer did not confirm if the 2023 model year is coming or not. There is also no official info about a plug-in hybrid version (REx), which was planned from the beginning.

It's interesting that while we don't expect high demand for the MX-30, even this model is now sold out. It basically confirms to us that in today's reality, any EV model sells and there are no excuses why not to build more.

Hopefully, the feedback will encourage Mazda to develop high-volume BEVs. Meanwhile, the company has to focus on its business, because during the first seven months of the year, overall sales decreased by over 25%.

Mazda MX-30 specs (Europe and the US):