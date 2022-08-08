Mazda car sales in the US decreased in July by 28.5% year-over-year to 23,393 units, as almost all models were in the red. So far this year, the company delivered 166,195 cars, which is 25.1% less than a year ago.

The overall decrease in sales probably reflects limited supply, which is a problem for the entire industry.

But our attention is focused on electric cars, which in the case of Mazda are especially rare. In July, only 8 Mazda MX-30 were sold. According to our data, that's the lowest monthly result since its launch in late 2021.

In the case of the Mazda MX-30, the numbers never were high. 101 units were sold in March, but since then, sales decreased consistently to 78, 35, 23 and 8 last month.

Overall, Mazda sold 324 MX-30 so far this year and over 500 cumulatively. That's really one of the smallest EV fleets ever for an 11-month period.

It's hard to say whether Mazda MX-30 sales will improve with maybe some additional shipments or if they will stay at an extremely low level as a compliance EV model, until some new electric car arrives.

The competition in the electric car market is fierce right now, with more and more models, as well as all the challenges in the supply chain and economy. The Mazda MX-30, with just 100 miles (161 km) of EPA range, might have a difficult task to attract customers.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Mazda MX-30 $33,470 +$1,175 $7,500 $27,145

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range Top

Speed 2022 Mazda MX-30 FWD 35.5 100 mi

(161 km) 87 mph

(140 km/h)

