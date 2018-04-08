Buick Teases Enspire Pure Electric SUV Ahead Of April 17 Debut

10 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

This all-new electric concept SUV will debut on April 17 in Shanghai and we’ll be at the show to capture it in all of its glory.

Buick says the Enspire concept is all-electric and notes that it fits into the SUV category.

It seem likely Buick will sell this vehicle in China at some point in the near future. However, it’s not clear if it’ll ever be U.S.-bound.

We’ll have more details from the show floor in just over a week, so stay tuned.

The automaker only released this very limited info on the Enspire SUV:

Buick Enspire Concept SUV to Make Global Debut in China SHANGHAI – Buick today announced that the Enspire, its new all-electric concept SUV, will make its global debut at Buick Brand Night on April 17 in Wuzhen, Zhejiang. It will also be on display to the public at Auto China 2018 in Beijing, which begins later this month.