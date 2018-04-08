Buick Teases Enspire Pure Electric SUV Ahead Of April 17 Debut
This all-new electric concept SUV will debut on April 17 in Shanghai and we’ll be at the show to capture it in all of its glory.
Buick says the Enspire concept is all-electric and notes that it fits into the SUV category.
It seem likely Buick will sell this vehicle in China at some point in the near future. However, it’s not clear if it’ll ever be U.S.-bound.
We’ll have more details from the show floor in just over a week, so stay tuned.
The automaker only released this very limited info on the Enspire SUV:
SHANGHAI – Buick today announced that the Enspire, its new all-electric concept SUV, will make its global debut at Buick Brand Night on April 17 in Wuzhen, Zhejiang. It will also be on display to the public at Auto China 2018 in Beijing, which begins later this month.
The Enspire leverages GM’s global resources and is an exploration of design and new technologies. It is the brand’s latest example of innovation and application of future electric smart mobility.
According to several Chinese auto sites, the Velite 6 will be shown off April 17 as well.
https://carnewschina.com/2018/04/03/buick-will-launch-new-electric-car-in-china/
Should be an eventful day. 🙂 Hopefully one of these vehicles will be making its way to the US!
The Velite is just a Volt, isn’t it?
Not all that eventful.
No, the Velite 5 is the rebadged Volt.
The Velite 6 is a new model with PHEV and EV drive train options.
It Sounds like a phev that I might love
I’d be happy just to see more EVs make it beyond concept and into production first. Then we can worry about availability in multiple geographies.
Was thinking about Barra’s pitch about their transition to EVs. She basically said they are pushing into China with EVs, and paying for the R&D and expansion needed by selling high profit Trucks and SUVs in the North American market. So, expect to see trucks and SUVs unveiled at the Detroit Autoshow, and the EVs for Shanghai and Beijing. Now, they are planning EV SUVs, so likely to see them sold in the US, but unveiled overseas first.
Just a theory. But I guessed this before this announcement of the Buick Enspire, so,…