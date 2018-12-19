Boring Company Tunnel Launch Party Videos

35 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

We were really wowed by The Boring Company event. Let’s take a closer look.

Late last night — that is if you’re in the wrong time zone — The Boring Company hosted its official launch party. We were able to watch it, but sadly, we couldn’t be on hand for the event. Thankfully, many online publications covered it, and some close friends of InsideEVs were live at the soiree.

There’s a whole lot to take in here and our friends will be sharing more details in some upcoming videos, which we’ll publish as they stream in. Our subsequent articles will highlight some of the more significant details more clearly. For now, like us, you can sort of pretend that you were in attendance at the event by checking out these latest videos. In addition, we also have a few tweets to pique your interest:

Tesla in @boringcompany tunnel with retractable wheel gear that turns a car into a rail-guided train & back again pic.twitter.com/3a6i0NoSmi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2018

The Boring Company Loop system pic.twitter.com/xVpDHzZKXB — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) December 19, 2018

The Boring Company’s December 2018 Event in 12 minutes

Elon Musk’s Boring Company presents real Tunnel for common vehicles within Product Launch event on December 18, 2018. Elon explains all technical details and difficulties on the way of creating the Dugout Loop tunnel under LA. This event is amazing!

Elon Musk unveils First Tunnel – Subway Reinvented

WITH SOUND! Elon Musk presents the first tunnel by the Boring Company in Hawthorne California USA on December 18, 2018. Finally the US Subway system is being reinvented. The new tunnel is able to work with any cse you want. Elon Musk presents his first tunnel in Hawthorne USA on December 18, 2018. The new tunnel is able to work with any car you would like to use. In order to move in the loop, you have to have special wheels to move as fast as possible in this new system from Elon Musk.

Glimpse inside Boring Company event

Boring Co Tunnel Party

What do you think? While many people continue to discount the newest endeavors of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, such as The Boring Company, this is really amazing. Let’s hope that no matter what shape the plans take, it will find success in the future. Let us know your take in the comment section below.