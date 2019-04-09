Aston Martin DB6 After Heart Transplantation Is Electric: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

It’s reversible! Change to electric after 50 years… then back to gas after another 50?

In 2018 Aston Martin announced that it will offer conversions of its classic cars to electric and recently Fully Charged’s Jonny Smith had the opportunity to see the 1970 DB6 Volante mk2 EV.

The car, worth £1.5 million (nearly $2 million), becomes a proof of concept of a reversible conversion to electric drive, done carefully to not damage the precious classic car.

Aston Martin’s approach is to minimize the changes so, as you can see in the video, they left the exhaust, because it wasn’t necessary to remove it for the conversion.

It’s expected that the electric version will mimic the original in all ways, including performance, without any special changes to brakes, suspension, etc.

Jaguar took a similar approach with its E-Type Zero conversion.

