Aston Martin DB6 After Heart Transplantation Is Electric: Video
It’s reversible! Change to electric after 50 years… then back to gas after another 50?
In 2018 Aston Martin announced that it will offer conversions of its classic cars to electric and recently Fully Charged’s Jonny Smith had the opportunity to see the 1970 DB6 Volante mk2 EV.
The car, worth £1.5 million (nearly $2 million), becomes a proof of concept of a reversible conversion to electric drive, done carefully to not damage the precious classic car.
Aston Martin’s approach is to minimize the changes so, as you can see in the video, they left the exhaust, because it wasn’t necessary to remove it for the conversion.
It’s expected that the electric version will mimic the original in all ways, including performance, without any special changes to brakes, suspension, etc.
Jaguar took a similar approach with its E-Type Zero conversion.
From the video description:
Probably worth mentioning at the outset, Aston Martin prohibited the filming of the battery enclosure or motor mounts and wouldn’t confirm any high voltage specs, battery capacity, estimated range or speed as yet – due to the project not being finalised.
Aston Martin is boldly offering to retro-fit their classics with in-house developed EV powertrains, and this 1970 DB6 Volante mk2 (worth an estimated L1.5 million) is their development car.
Jonny Smith drives the original petrol and then the converted electric conversion test mule – the secret forerunner of what someone could be able to order in a matter of months.
I loved the bit where they described how the conversion was done without drilling or cutting the existing chassis at all. That is how to do a conversion especially with a prototype that is worth around £1.5M (close to $2M)