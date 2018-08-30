ABB Presents 24 kW DC Wallbox For CCS & CHAdeMO

3 H BY MARK KANE

DC charger on a wall?

ABB presents at the 2018 eMove360° in Munich, Germany (October 17 – 18) its latest charging product, the 24 kW DC wallbox.

It’s designed for single or double output (CCS Combo and CHAdeMO) and can handle up to 920 V battery packs. Despite the compact size that enables installation on the wall, the weight without cables is 70 kg.

ABB says that primary applications for such DC fast chargers are

Office, workplace

Hotel and hospitality

Parking structures

Dealerships

Urban fleets

Public or private campus

Sensitive grid applications

We are little skeptical about the 24 kW DC chargers, especially in Europe, where you can have 22 kW 3-phase AC station at a fraction of the cost, and there is a growing number of EVs that can handle 3-phase charging (all Teslas, Renault ZOE, smart with an option, and the new Audi e-tron, just to name a few).