ABB Presents 24 kW DC Wallbox For CCS & CHAdeMO
DC charger on a wall?
ABB presents at the 2018 eMove360° in Munich, Germany (October 17 – 18) its latest charging product, the 24 kW DC wallbox.
It’s designed for single or double output (CCS Combo and CHAdeMO) and can handle up to 920 V battery packs. Despite the compact size that enables installation on the wall, the weight without cables is 70 kg.
ABB says that primary applications for such DC fast chargers are
- Office, workplace
- Hotel and hospitality
- Parking structures
- Dealerships
- Urban fleets
- Public or private campus
- Sensitive grid applications
#ABB launches its smart DC wallbox at eMove 360°. The remotely controllable compact DC wallbox is already capable to serve the future generation of high voltage batteries up to 920 V.#emobility #evcharging #emove360https://t.co/2BWDPTelEs pic.twitter.com/0HKFOpwnTM
— Olaf Stutzenberger (@OStutzenberger) October 16, 2018
Could somehow this be more efficient than AC chargers for those who have solar panels? Solar panels produce DC right? So in theory we wouldn’t have to convert to AC, the DC from the panels could directly charge the cars, right?
Especially if you’re off grid.
In theory. But I’m quite certain that this thing is designed to only handle AC input. So the AC –> DC conversion takes place in the wallbox instead of the car. But the conversion takes place nonetheless.
The specifications say the input to this unit is AC (3Phase 40A). So no, that does not apply here. Solar would be converted from DC to AC and back to DC again.
This has the potential to increase the efficiency at variable charge rates. The AC chargers in the car tend to be rather bad. It also makes large AC chargers in cars obsolete. Why carry them around if you can have them stationary.
Contrary to the article stating skepticism for this product, to my knowledge there are few if any current EVs that support any where near 22 kW AC. Tesla used to but now doesn’t (18 kW max I believe). What this does is opens up 24kW charging for practically all EVs; regardless of the on board AC charger. The other positive here is that at 24kW the local infrastructure requirements would be low enough to not require expensive utility involvement and approval in many locations, unlike 50kW+.
I agree fully. The 22kw AC thing needs to die. I hate those Zoe that plugs to a 50kw DC fast charger and use the AC plug. Hate.