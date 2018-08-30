  1. Home
ABB Presents 24 kW DC Wallbox For CCS & CHAdeMO

DC charger on a wall?

ABB presents at the 2018 eMove360° in Munich, Germany (October 17 – 18) its latest charging product, the 24 kW DC wallbox.

It’s designed for single or double output (CCS Combo and CHAdeMO) and can handle up to 920 V battery packs. Despite the compact size that enables installation on the wall, the weight without cables is 70 kg.

ABB says that primary applications for such DC fast chargers are

  • Office, workplace
  • Hotel and hospitality
  • Parking structures
  • Dealerships
  • Urban fleets
  • Public or private campus
  • Sensitive grid applications
We are little skeptical about the 24 kW DC chargers, especially in Europe, where you can have 22 kW 3-phase AC station at a fraction of the cost, and there is a growing number of EVs that can handle 3-phase charging (all Teslas, Renault ZOE, smart with an option, and the new Audi e-tron, just to name a few).

ABB 24 kW DC wallbox

PDF: ABB 24 kW DC wallbox

Etain

Could somehow this be more efficient than AC chargers for those who have solar panels? Solar panels produce DC right? So in theory we wouldn’t have to convert to AC, the DC from the panels could directly charge the cars, right?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
dan

Especially if you’re off grid.

51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
arne-nl

In theory. But I’m quite certain that this thing is designed to only handle AC input. So the AC –> DC conversion takes place in the wallbox instead of the car. But the conversion takes place nonetheless.

43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago
Pragmatist

The specifications say the input to this unit is AC (3Phase 40A). So no, that does not apply here. Solar would be converted from DC to AC and back to DC again.

37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
deine Mutter

This has the potential to increase the efficiency at variable charge rates. The AC chargers in the car tend to be rather bad. It also makes large AC chargers in cars obsolete. Why carry them around if you can have them stationary.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Pragmatist

Contrary to the article stating skepticism for this product, to my knowledge there are few if any current EVs that support any where near 22 kW AC. Tesla used to but now doesn’t (18 kW max I believe). What this does is opens up 24kW charging for practically all EVs; regardless of the on board AC charger. The other positive here is that at 24kW the local infrastructure requirements would be low enough to not require expensive utility involvement and approval in many locations, unlike 50kW+.

41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago
Allahoum zyad

I agree fully. The 22kw AC thing needs to die. I hate those Zoe that plugs to a 50kw DC fast charger and use the AC plug. Hate.

18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago