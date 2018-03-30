A New 2018 Nissan LEAF Is Sold Every 10 Minutes In Europe

6 M BY MARK KANE

Nissan delivered its 100,000th LEAF in Europe to Susana de Mena of Madrid, Spain.

The Nissan LEAF has been available in Europe (initially only in some countries) since 2011.

The prospect for the future is solid too, as already more than 37,000 new 2018 LEAFs were ordered in Europe, while so far in the first four months of 2018, less than 12,000 were delivered.

If Nissan delivers at least 5,000 units a month, the current backlog would last for five months (May, June, July, August and September). On average, a new LEAF is sold every 10 minutes across Europe.

Earlier this year, Nissan sold its 100,000th LEAF in Japan.

In total, more than 320,000 LEAFs have been sold worldwide (first and second generation).

“Susana de Mena, of Madrid, milestone buyer of the 100,000th LEAF said, “I’ve spent 2 years trying to find an electric car. I knew it would be a Nissan! When I saw there was a brand-new model of the LEAF, there were no doubts in my mind it would be the perfect fit. My husband and I agreed that the quality, price and specification made it second-to-none. We are very conscious that we must respect and protect the environment, so we knew we’d want to go 100% electric. On top of this, an electric car lets us get to the very centre of Madrid when ordinary vehicles can sometimes be restricted due to pollution issues.”

Gareth Dunsmore, Electric Vehicle Director, Nissan Europe, explained:

“For us it’s no surprise that the Nissan LEAF is the world’s best-selling electric vehicle. We have been developing our electric vehicle mass-market offering for longer than any other brand and are proud to bring an affordable, visionary car to customers across Europe. In less than 10 years, we managed to make electric vehicle a mass market reality. This milestone proves once again that our Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision is embraced by our customers who believe in a more confident, more exciting, and more connected future.”