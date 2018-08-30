2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Now On Sale In Japan

3 H BY MARK KANE

Upgraded Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV enters the Japanese market

Mitsubishi Motors launched the 2019 Outlander PHEV in Japan at prices from ¥3,939,840 to ¥5,090,040 (around $35,500 to $48,900), including consumption tax.

The first batch alreadythe hit UK in July, as the British market is the biggest for the model and requires a lot of volume in September (one of the two biggest months of sales).

During the first seven months of 2018, Mitsubishi was able to sell 2,925 Outlander PHEV in Japan. In the best of times (2014, 2015), the company was selling more than 10,000 annually. It’s hard to say whether the refreshed version will still be so hot.

Mitsubishi says that there are a lot of improvements for 2019, however, the major one – 13.8 kWh battery instead of 12 kWh for up to 28 miles (45 km) in all-electric mode, according to WLTP cycle – is not a game changer for a car that is five and a half years on the market.

“The major improvements introduced in the new version accentuate further the EV flavor that distinguishes this model and improvements to 90 percent of the major component parts of the PHEV system by newly developed drive battery, engine, increased rear motor and generator outputs. These improvements give further improvements in the smooth and powerful acceleration inherent to its electric motor drive, and in its quietness. In addition, the model adds new SNOW and SPORT modes to its Twin Motor 4WD powertrain, making for a more reassuring and enjoyable driving experience.”

Here is a list of some changes:

A 2.4 Atkinson cycle petrol engine replaces the previous regular Otto cycle 2.0 liter (135hp – up from 121hp). It allows for higher torque (211Nm vs 190Nm), smoother operation, and overall higher efficiency

Atkinson cycle petrol engine replaces the previous regular Otto cycle 2.0 liter (135hp – up from 121hp). It allows for higher torque (211Nm vs 190Nm), smoother operation, and overall higher efficiency The generator output is increased by 10%

The rear motor output is increased by 10% (95hp)



The drive battery capacity is increased by 15% ( 13.8 kWh instead 12 kWh)

( instead 12 kWh) The drive battery output is increased by 10%

28 miles (45 km) of all-electric range (WLTP)

of all-electric range (WLTP) WLTP combined fuel economy of 139mpg

New Sport mode (sharper throttle responsiveness and more grip via the Super All-Wheel Control system)

New Snow mode (improve low-grip launching and cornering abilities on slippery surfaces)

The front and rear shock absorbers have been revised to improve its low-speed ride

The steering ratio has also been revised and the power steering ECU re-mapped to offer more responsiveness and feel, while larger front brake discs boosts stopping power

Inside: quieter and more refined, with more comfort and supportive front seats, new switchgear, a revised instrument cluster, the addition of rear ventilation vents, and more convenient USB ports

Outside: In terms of exterior style, there’s a new front end with a redesigned grille with honeycomb mesh, new bumper extension and new headlamp design with LED hi-beams. The rear is enhanced with a new rear bumper extension lower extension and a large roof spoiler while new, two-tone contrasted 18-inch multi-spoke alloys complete the exterior revisions.

