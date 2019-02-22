Over 1,600 Tesla Model 3 Roll Off Ship In China: Video
First customers received their long-awaited Model 3
A major shipment of Tesla Model 3 arrived in China. The reports say about 1,837 Teslas, including over 1,600 Model 3 arrived in Shanghai. Earlier this month, we also read about the first delivery at the Tianjin port near Beijing.
Tesla also already started deliveries to first customers in China – slightly ahead of schedule (the plan was for March). Wait…what? Tesla is ahead of schedule. How is that possible? As Tesla evolves over time, the automaker has become increasingly aware of overly optimistic timelines. Tesla now sets realistic goals and targets and it achieves them.
Down below you can find photos from the delivery ceremony in Beijing.
In other words, Tesla already delivered the Model 3 both in Europe and China. In the coming months, we should see a steady increase of deliveries and sales in those markets.
Chinese media 湃客科技 reports:
Morning Cindy has arrived Shanghai port Feb 22nd with total 1600+ units of @Tesla Model 3, total 1837 units of Tesla. $TSLA #Tesla #China #Model3 #TeslaChina pic.twitter.com/sN2wMWjqMo
— Vincent (@vincent13031925) February 22, 2019
More pictures of Mr @robinren at the Tesla Model 3 Delivery Ceremony in China 🇨🇳 $TSLA #Tesla #China #Model3 #TeslaChina pic.twitter.com/FNXLZ4fsqt
— Vincent (@vincent13031925) February 22, 2019
Tesla Model 3 is now officially deliver in China 🇨🇳 , congratulation to all Chinese Model 3 owners. First delivery ceremony is in Beijing China. 🎉🙌🙌 $TSLA #Tesla #China #Model3 #TeslaChina pic.twitter.com/7UN8KfFups
— Vincent (@vincent13031925) February 22, 2019
Source: Reuters
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Over 1,600 Tesla Model 3 Roll Off Ship In China: Video"
Well a couple days ago I was predicting 22,500 global excluding the US.
2,500 in US for TM3. I think Imay be low on the US number.
I suspect a ship leaves SF at least twice a week.
What what what, only 2.500 Tesla Model 3 deliveries in US for February? No way, it will surely be higher, also compared to 6.500 in January. They further dropped the price and aside from that, for logistical and strategical reasons based on how Tesla usually delivers cars, I already expected after January data that this month deliveries would be more.