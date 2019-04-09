XPENG Teases New P7 Electric Coupe Ahead Of Auto Shanghai Debut

51 M BY GASGOO

XPENG expands EV offering.

Chinese EV startup XPENG Motors will unveil at Auto Shanghai 2019 a new all-electric coupe dubbed P7 (internally code-named E28) that features the startup’s in-house next-generation autonomous driving and intelligent-connected technologies.

According to photos released by the startup, we can see that the P7 adopts a concise front face devoid of grille, which is typically applied in all-electric vehicles. Above the split-type headlights, a slim light bar stretches across the front face, creating a wider visual effect. As to the side profile, the new vehicle carries concealed door handles that help reduce air resistance. The fastback design and the ducktail spoiler for the rear end makes the visual center of gravity move backward horizontally.

The startup said when the P7 spy shots were exposed, the new model, powered by Xavier, NVIDIA’s AI supercomputing system-on-chip (SoC), will offer premium styling and a significant performance boost. Besides, such key style points – wide wheelbase, short front overhang, frameless doors, concealed door handles, panoramic windshields – will enhance its coupe silhouette, reinforcing its dynamic balance of speed and elegance.

The new coupe is on target for commercial launch at the end of 2019, XPENG Motors revealed.

The EV maker officially launched its first commercial model, the XPENG G3, in last December. With the fast expansion of the capacity at the vehicle plant co-built by the startup and Haima Automobile, XPENG Motors has started the scale delivery of the G3 SUVs at the end of March, and plans to hand over 10,000 vehicles at the end of July and a total of 40,000 vehicles in this year.

Source: Gasgoo