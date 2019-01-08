Will Nissan Debut Long-Range LEAF e-Plus At CES?

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Nissan promised a January reveal, so it’s either CES or NAIAS.

After a canceled debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show, all eyes are on CES now to see if the longer range LEAF e-Plus debuts. Will it?

The logical site to debut the new, longer-range Nissan LEAF e-Plus is at tech-heavy CES, as NAIAS is usually more focused on trucks and, muscle cars and sports cars.

But with CES now upon us and not a peep from the show yet, we wonder if the LEAF e-Plus will be Nissan’s surprise reveal. Here’s what Nissan states of its part at CES:

Nissan’s CES display (6906), North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center will focus on Nissan Intelligent Mobility and includes:

A new technology platform to “See the Invisible,” creating an entirely new driving experience through connected worlds

The U.S. debut of the all-new, twin electric motor, all-wheel drive Nissan LEAF NISMO RC racing machine

Nissan Energy demonstrations, including solutions that create a fully integrated electric vehicle ecosystem.

A display of the IMx KURO concept crossover electric vehicle

New vehicle introduction, displays and EV cafe

It’s that new vehicle introduction that leads us to believe the LEAF e-Plus may debut, but it could be some entirely unknown vehicle, too.

Back in late 2017, InsideEVs obtained a slide detailing the e-Plus and we expect these specs to still largely hold true.

As we later wrote in January 2018: