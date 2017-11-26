West Coast Customs Shows Off BMW i3, i8 – Video

14 hours ago by Steven Loveday

BMW lovers gotta love “twin” custom i3 and i8 models with incredible chrome wheels and satin blue wraps!

Who better than West Coast Customs to do it up like no one can match? Yes, it’s none other than “Pimp My Ride” famed tuning experts doing what they do best.

Rather than going super crazy with colors, West Coast Customs stuck to the blue hue that most typically associate with these electrified Beemers. Although it’s definitely a more matte look and likely super-protected from the elements. It’s as if these German twins have been dipped in blue chocolate. Not to mention the shockingly bright and shiny chrome wheels.

There’s more to see, though. Subtle touches are WCC’s forte. Can you spot anything else of note?

Video Description via LexaniTV on YouTube: TWIN Matte BMW i8 AND i3 Lexani Wheels (West Coast Customs) Special thank you to our friends at the world famous West Coast Customs! Matte blue BMW i8 and i3 on LZ-761 Chrome Finish

Have a look-see at what West Coast Customs has done in the past for “Pimp My Ride.” Yes, it’s a Tesla. But, you can sorta get an idea about how they go about their craft. It’s really pretty incredible.

Source: CarScoops