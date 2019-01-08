Watch Nissan LEAF “High-Performance” CES Livestream Video Here
32 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY
Nissan is set to introduce a new vehicle at CES 2019.
We believe it to be the Nissan LEAF e-Plus, as the video’s image perhaps suggests too. And so too does the translated Japanese text, which reads LEAF high performance. So, LEAF e-Plus then?
According to Nissan, this is what we should expect at CES 2019:
Nissan’s CES display (6906), North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center will focus on Nissan Intelligent Mobility and includes:
- A new technology platform to “See the Invisible,” creating an entirely new driving experience through connected worlds
- The U.S. debut of the all-new, twin electric motor, all-wheel drive Nissan LEAF NISMO RC racing machine
- Nissan Energy demonstrations, including solutions that create a fully integrated electric vehicle ecosystem.
- A display of the IMx KURO concept crossover electric vehicle
- New vehicle introduction, displays and EV cafe
Watch the livestream above to see what’s revealed. Video stream starts at 5:15 PM PST / 8:15 PM EST
Categories: Nissan
