Thrilling electric racing action is guaranteed.

It’s the first-ever Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race and you can watch it in its entirety right now, right here.

With qualifying having been rained out, the starting order was decided by the free practice session that took place on Friday evening and meant that Simon Evans was on pole.

To compensate for the loss of track time, three additional sighting laps took place before the cars lined up to take the start.

With three female drivers – one-quarter of the entry in Ad Diriyah – the series is blazing the trail for a new era of motorsport.

The Jaguar I-Pace e-Trophy racing series is a companion event to Formula E and it’s all-new this year. It’s sure to present us with some exciting racing action in the months ahead.

But for now, you can sit back and watch the first race in its entirety below:

8 Comments on "Watch Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Race #1 Right Here"

DL

Uh, vid no workie?

3 hours ago
Micke Larsson

No workie, need accountie.

2 hours ago
Micke Larsson

Now workie… 🙂

Also on https://youtu.be/blzK3MMZBAY?t=682

2 hours ago
DL

No workie in this countrie.

2 hours ago
Cypress

No sound

2 hours ago
Sammy

I had none at the start but I skipped forward to 14:30 which is just before the start at 15:00 and I got sound.

1 hour ago
Cypress

Reloaded page and got sound.

1 hour ago
Cypress

Still think this should have been a rally style race with some off-road bits.

1 hour ago