Watch New Tesla Roadster Insanely Accelerate In Imagined Video

48 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

And poof…it’s gone.

The next-generation Tesla Roadster is so insanely quick that you blink and it’s gone.

The new Roadster officially can hit 60 MPH in just 1.9 seconds (watch that blistering acceleration here). This imaginary video attempts to recreate the Roadster’s sheer speed. As the Roadster slowly rolls by, you can see it’s not the real deal. A few moments later, the accelerator is smashed down and the Roadster disappears in a flash.

Tesla Roadster’s insane specs:

Acceleration 0-60 mph 1.9 sec – 1/4 mile 8.8 sec

Top Speed Over 250 mph

Wheel Torque 10,000 Nm

Mile Range 620 miles

200 kWh battery pack

battery pack Seating 4

Drive All-Wheel Drive (three motors – two for rear wheels, and one for front axle)

Base Price $200,000

Base Reservation $50,000

Founders Series Price $250,000

Founders Series Reservation (1,000 reservations available) $250,000

Though this particular video is a fake, we’ve seen the real Roadster accelerate (see further down below) and it sure is fast.

Down below we’ve included some real footage of the new Tesla Roadster accelerating. This is from way back in November 2017 when Tesla first debuted the next-gen Roadster.