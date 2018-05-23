Watch As Adam Levine Drives Porsche Mission E

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

This time, we have a driver that’s not a professional and doesn’t work for Porsche … but he does claim to move like Jagger.

We didn’t say Adam’s not a Porsche fan or that Porsche didn’t sponsor the ad, but that’s beside the point. Maroon 5’s Adam Levine is a huge Porsche lover, but not a fan of electric cars. He says they usually have no soul … no beating heartbeat.

However, Levine just can’t get enough of the all-new Porsche Mission E, and this one is the real deal – not some Panamera test mule. He gets an opportunity to take it on a lap around the track at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles, which gives us the chance to have a look, inside and out.

He actually steals a few extra laps, despite the Porsche instructor’s wishes. With the radio up, Adam just can’t seem to hear her telling him his time’s up.

Even Porsche’s own Mark Webber was only driving a test mule for his first Mission E experience.

Video Description via Porsche on YouTube: Adam Levine puts the pedal down in the Porsche Mission E to see if the future of the sports car has the moves. We’ll let you guess how much he liked it.

PORSCHE MISSION E