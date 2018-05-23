Watch As Adam Levine Drives Porsche Mission E
This time, we have a driver that’s not a professional and doesn’t work for Porsche … but he does claim to move like Jagger.
We didn’t say Adam’s not a Porsche fan or that Porsche didn’t sponsor the ad, but that’s beside the point. Maroon 5’s Adam Levine is a huge Porsche lover, but not a fan of electric cars. He says they usually have no soul … no beating heartbeat.
However, Levine just can’t get enough of the all-new Porsche Mission E, and this one is the real deal – not some Panamera test mule. He gets an opportunity to take it on a lap around the track at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles, which gives us the chance to have a look, inside and out.
He actually steals a few extra laps, despite the Porsche instructor’s wishes. With the radio up, Adam just can’t seem to hear her telling him his time’s up.
Even Porsche’s own Mark Webber was only driving a test mule for his first Mission E experience.
Adam Levine puts the pedal down in the Porsche Mission E to see if the future of the sports car has the moves. We’ll let you guess how much he liked it.
8 Comments on "Watch As Adam Levine Drives Porsche Mission E"
Well I find it hard to believe that he wasn’t paid for this by Porsche
With a douche like that a bit of pampering is probably enough.
By now the 0-80% charging in 15 minutes is a promises they have to keep. I’m also sure they will.
They better have a miracle battery chemistry… Because no one wants a battery dead after 100 cycles.
No miracles required.
Mission E BMS has own controller (with voltage and temperature measurement) on each cell. Battery pack is liquid cooled to take 350 kW.
Lucky guy
Glad to see them advertising, but don’t like the bash on other EVs.