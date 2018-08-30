5 H BY MARK KANE

Walmart Canada orders additional Tesla Semi trucks

Walmart Canada was among the first companies who placed reservations for the Tesla Semi in September 2017. Originally, the company wanted 10 Semis.

Recently, Walmart Canada decided to order 30 more for a total 40 as a way to electrify 20% of its truck fleet by 2022.

“The move comes as Walmart Canada continues to put sustainability at the forefront of its business operations, finding new and innovative ways to reduce its carbon footprint while continuing to focus on the critical issue of driver safety.”

The first 20 Tesla Semi will be used to support Walmart Canada’s fleet base in Mississauga, Ontario, while the remaining 20 trucks will be allocated to the company’s recently-announced Surrey, British Columbia sustainable fulfillment center, which is set to open in 2022.

By 2028, the company would like to use only alternatively powered vehicles, which means that at least some 160 more EVs (or other alt-fueled vehicles) will be ordered at some point in the future.

John Bayliss, senior vice-president, logistics and supply chain, Walmart Canada said:

“We are always looking for innovative ways to minimize our impact on the environment and lead the industry in the drive for sustainable change. By converting 20 per cent of our fleet to electric vehicles by 2022 and committing to alternative power for all fleet vehicles by 2028, we are putting safety, innovation and sustainability at the forefront of our logistics network.”

