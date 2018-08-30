Walmart Canada Orders 30 More Tesla Semis
Walmart Canada was among the first companies who placed reservations for the Tesla Semi in September 2017. Originally, the company wanted 10 Semis.
Recently, Walmart Canada decided to order 30 more for a total 40 as a way to electrify 20% of its truck fleet by 2022.
“The move comes as Walmart Canada continues to put sustainability at the forefront of its business operations, finding new and innovative ways to reduce its carbon footprint while continuing to focus on the critical issue of driver safety.”
The first 20 Tesla Semi will be used to support Walmart Canada’s fleet base in Mississauga, Ontario, while the remaining 20 trucks will be allocated to the company’s recently-announced Surrey, British Columbia sustainable fulfillment center, which is set to open in 2022.
By 2028, the company would like to use only alternatively powered vehicles, which means that at least some 160 more EVs (or other alt-fueled vehicles) will be ordered at some point in the future.
John Bayliss, senior vice-president, logistics and supply chain, Walmart Canada said:
“We are always looking for innovative ways to minimize our impact on the environment and lead the industry in the drive for sustainable change. By converting 20 per cent of our fleet to electric vehicles by 2022 and committing to alternative power for all fleet vehicles by 2028, we are putting safety, innovation and sustainability at the forefront of our logistics network.”
More about Tesla Semi:
“According to Tesla, the Semi will deliver a better experience for truck drivers, while increasing safety and significantly reducing the cost of cargo transport. The company cites the following sustainability and safety features as key highlights on the new vehicles:
- The Tesla Semi consumes less than two kilowatt-hours of energy per mile at Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) and highway speed, earning 50 per cent more per mile than in a regular truck
- 500 Miles range allows a driver to go to their destination and back without recharging (500 mile range at maximum weight at highway speed)
- Capable of 0-60 mph in 20 seconds with a full 80,000-pound load and can climb 5 per cent grades at a steady 65 mph (compared to 45mph for same grade in a diesel truck)
- Regenerative braking technology recovers 98 per cent of kinetic energy to the battery, suggesting an infinite battery life
- Surrounding vehicle cameras aid object detection and minimize blind spots, automatically alerting the driver to safety hazards and obstacles
- Additional driver safety features including Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic Lane Keeping, Lane Departure Warning
The ability to travel 500 miles per charge is in line with Walmart Canada’s general fleet system, which consists mainly of single day round trips – allowing for the ability to convert from diesel at a faster pace. The enhanced driver safety features also offer a significant opportunity for the company to continue to address this critical issue.
Leadership in environmental sustainability and reducing the environmental impact play an essential role in the activities of Walmart Canada. The company is committed to reducing its environmental footprint by selling products that are routed to the market in a sustainable way, reducing energy consumption and reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills.”
Those Toronto winters will be good test for Tesla.
The dam is about to burst on fleet sales of EVs, particularly trucks (cargo vans to semis) and school buses. People who make the buying decisions for these fleets do so based on spreadsheets, not the kind of often idiotic stuff that sways your co-workers, friends, relatives, and neighbors, like the people who insist “An electric car wouldn’t work for me” when then can’t tell you how many miles they drive per day or week, the range of various EVs, how much they’d save on O&A costs by switching to an EV, etc. They just magically know it wouldn’t work.
(Sorry if I sound snippy about this. I’ve recently run into an unusually high number of people who are anti-EV for no real reason. When it’s someone I know personally who would clearly benefit from going electric, it really frosts my cookies.)
Yep, for anyone who can do basic math.
And EVen the Fuzzy Math Challenged!
The truck seems to be coming on well but when are they supposed to produce them and where?
I totally agree. I do long haul , so these are real numbers, 10,000 miles a month
1,300 gallons of fuel a month ( that’s over $4,000 monthly in fuel) add in oil changes and filters every 15,000-20,000 miles.
It all cost money. This is for one truck, one driver, running 3,300 miles a week for three weeks out of the month. Nothing fancy just plying the trade.
Obviously short haul would be less but these are real dollars and they add up very quickly.
EV trucks can’t come soon enough!
So this is just an order for WalMart Canada to get to 20% of there fleet. What about the US isn’t WalMart going to get Electric Semi’s for the US fleet?