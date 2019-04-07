Volkswagen Tests Level 4 Driving Tech on German City Streets
Five modified e-Golfs are equipped to roam around Hamburg.
Along with the Volkswagen Group’s great push into electric vehicles comes a push into autonomous vehicles. The automotive giant is doing just that, following an announcement last week that it has started testing vehicles equipped with Level 4 capability on public roads in Germany.
In February, the company sent out five modified VW e-Golfs through the streets of Hamburg to test its Level 4 system, Volkswagen said last week in a press release. It says it’s the first time it’s tested this level of self-driving ability on public roads. The e-Golfs for use by VW Group Research have been saddled with seven radars, 11 laser scanners and 14 cameras, all to monitor road conditions and keep watch for pedestrians, cyclists and parked vehicles – among numerous other factors.
From the press release:
A 9-kilometer digital test bed for automated and connected driving is currently being constructed in the city of Hamburg, with completion scheduled for 2020. To that end, the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg is successively upgrading traffic lights with components for infrastructure-to-vehicle (I2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication. Volkswagen and the city of Hamburg are thus taking a decisive step to further optimizing traffic flows through digitalization and to full-size implementation of automated driving in the city area.
While recent concepts from VW, such as the I.D. Vizzion, have promised ambitious levels of autonomous driving, the company has been relatively quiet on meeting deadlines to get such technologies on the road. Some of that is likely hedging expectations, because while the cost of the hardware required may be coming down, various government regulators are in no rush to approve such systems for general production cars.
VW should do like Tesla and equip every vehicle they sell will their FSD hardware. 4 vehicles is a joke when you sell 10 million vehicles per year. Also for any auto maker to prove their FSD software is better than human drivers they need 10 billion miles of data. That is the same as a million vehicles doing 10000 miles each. Without proof they will not be permitted to operate a robo taxi fleet. They better get serious deploying their FSD hardware on real world vehicles.
You realise those cars will actually drive themselves. No humans.
yes, on very very limited an preselected roads. not impressing at all
Tesla has yet to proof that FSD is possible with the current hardware.
All those sensors listed above would be too expensive to include in every car at the moment. And they gather too much data to transmit from every car.
cause laserscanners are not needed at all