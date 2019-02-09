VW I.D. Neo Compact Electric Car Spied Winter Testing
It’s in camouflage, but still it looks slick.
Volkswagen I.D. (“Neo”) was spotted during winter testing ahead of the expected unveiling in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show and production launch in late 2019. See the gallery of photos below.
Not much time is left until cars like the Nissan LEAF will get serious run for its money in the affordable electric segment.
If Volkswagen successfully introduces a mass-market compact model on the general electric MEB platform, the jokes will be over. Why? Well, because other manufacturers will be required to match the scale to be competitive on the cost side.
So far, the I.D. prototypes under camouflage reveal a pretty decent looking hatchback with EV specifics included in the design (flat battery between the axles, short overhangs, aerodynamics)
At this point, we remain optimistic about the outcome.
Expected Volkswagen I.D. specs:
- about 48 kWh battery (base)
- some 330 km (205 miles) of WLTP range (base)
- some 450 km (280 miles) of WLTP range (higher version)
- up to over 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range (top version)
- 7.2 kW or 11 kW on-board chargers
- 125 kW DC fast charging capability
I really hope VW deliver with the I.D. Neo. I know a lot of people hate VW (and deservedly so) but this will be an important step in the mainstreaming of BEVs, the Model 3 is out of my & many people’s price range, even at its future promised base price, whereas the Neo should hit that sweet spot.
I think the ID Neo won’t be that different price than a Leaf, but offers 125 kW charging and better performance. Seems a lot more appealing than the Leaf. Unfortunately, it won’t come to US. We have to wait for SUV version, the ID Crozz late next year.