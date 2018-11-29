VW I.D. BUZZ CARGO, I.D. R & Cargo e-Bike Show Up In LA

1 H BY MARK KANE

Awaiting the first production I.D. model, VW shows us bikes, concept vans and a racer.

Volkswagen’s biggest electric star at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show is the concept I.D. BUZZ CARGO in a special support vehicle edition for the I.D. R Pikes Peak racer.

It’s strongly probable that the German manufacturer will produce (from 2022) both passenger and commercial versions of the I.D. BUZZ as the modern successor for the old Volkswagen Type 2 (legendary Bulli, aka the Microbus). Range of the top of the line versions is to be 550 km (340 miles) under WLTP.

Another EV on the stage was Cargo e-Bike, which is an assisted electric bike for the last-mile delivery applications.

Dr Thomas Sedran, Chairman of the Brand Board of Management said:

“The new CARGO e-BIKE also illustrates how Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles takes a comprehensive view of electric mobility and the transformation of the automotive industry. In the future, our electric programme will range from this ingenious, compact three-wheel cargo bike to models like the autonomously driving I.D. BUZZ CARGO and the e-Crafter which has already been introduced in Europe and offers a maximum payload of 1.75 tonnes. “The world is in motion. But what remains constant is the need for safe, efficient and convenient transportation of people and goods. That is what we want to provide.”

Here are photos and videos from the show:

Volkswagen I.D. BUZZ CARGO

14 photos

Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak

9 photos

Volkswagen Cargo e-Bike

12 photos

Videos