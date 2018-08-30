Volvo To Begin Sales Of Battery Electric Trucks In U.S. In 2020
First electric Volvo trucks to be demonstrated in California in 2019.
Volvo Trucks is going to electrify its trucks (under Volvo brand and other brands of the group). The first models – the Volvo FL Electric and Volvo FE Electric – are currently demonstrated in Europe and will go on sale in 2019.
In North America, sales will begin a year later, in 2020, but first demonstration projects in California are envisioned for 2019.
According to press release, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has preliminarily awarded $44.8 million to California’s South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) for the Volvo LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) project.
Under Volvo LIGHTS, Volvo Trucks, together with partners. will deploy eight multi-configuration battery Class 8 electric demonstration units (GVW +15 tons), and an additional 15 precommercial and commercial units, throughout California’s South Coast Air Basin.
“The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has preliminarily awarded $44.8 million to SCAQMD for the Volvo LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) project. The Volvo LIGHTS project will involve 16 partners, and transform freight operations at the facilities of two of the United States’ top trucking fleets. Volvo LIGHTS is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities.
“This is yet another important step towards our vision zero emissions. We are convinced that electrified truck transport will be a key driver of sustainable transports, and we’re proud to contribute the Volvo Group’s expertise to this innovative public-private partnership,” said Claes Nilsson, President of Volvo Trucks.
The demonstration units will be based on the technology currently being used in the Volvo FE Electric, which Volvo Trucks presented in May and will begin selling in Europe in 2019.
“This is an excellent opportunity to show the end-to-end potential of electrification,” said Peter Voorhoeve, President of Volvo Trucks North America. “From solar energy harvesting at our customer locations, to electric vehicle uptime services, to potential second uses for batteries, this project will provide invaluable experience and data for the whole value chain.”
A variety of smart technologies will be used – including remote diagnostics, geofencing, and the company’s web-based service management platform – to monitor all truck performance aspects of the project, and maximize vehicle uptime.
The Volvo LIGHTS project is an example of the new forms of public-private partnerships that electrification of truck transport will allow, as regions target improved air quality, reduced traffic noise, and reduced congestion during peak hours – because operations can be carried out quietly and without tail-pipe exhaust emissions early in the morning or late at night.
Facts
- Volvo Trucks will deploy eight multi-configuration battery Class 8 electric demonstration units (GVW +15 tons), and an additional 15 precommercial and commercial units, throughout California’s South Coast Air Basin.
- The project will also integrate non-truck battery-electric equipment, non-proprietary chargers, and solar energy production equipment.
- The project will reduce an estimated 3.57 tons of criteria pollutants (defined air pollutants) and 3,020 tons of greenhouse gases annually.”
Good news for businesses and their bottom lines.
Good to see this. Volvo builds a good product and this will help keep advancing their brand with EV technologies.
It makes a lot of sense; Volvo is owned by a Chinese parent firm…China has one of the strictest EV regulations, is home to BYD where talent could be poached and even some Volvo models are already produced in China…
Excellent. The fleet adoption of EVs is going to be one of THE big stories in transportation in the next few years, and it will benefit the whole planet. The sooner the trend kicks into high gear, the better.