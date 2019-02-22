Volkswagen’s Gigafactory Plans Threatened By LG Chem Objections?
LG Chem puts pressure on VW?
According to the latest news from Germany, Volkswagen encountered a conflict with its lithium-ion battery supplier LG Chem, which threatens its plans to build its own battery gigafactories in Germany.
Volkswagen entered into a partnership with SK Innovation to build a battery plant in the U.S. and it was expected that the two could build a joint gigafactory-type of plant in Germany, but reportedly LG Chem has taken issue with the idea.
There is a risk that LG Chem could stop supplying Volkswagen Group with battery cells if the VW-SK Innovation starts production. Because LG Chem is currently the biggest battery supplier for Volkswagen, it would be devastating to the entire EV strategy.
“LG Chem threatened, under certain circumstances, no longer deliver when VW with SK Innovation into production”
As the reports remain unofficial, time will tell how and if Volkswagen will be able to diversify its supplier base.
Source: manager-magazin.de via Electrek
It says a lot about the power dynamics of the EV revolution that the battery maker is able to strong-arm the car maker.
Elon Musk’s decision to assure battery supply by way of Tesla’s own gigafactory is looking better and better.
Converting to EV production really takes a full commitment. That includes setting up battery supply that’s not at the mercy of an outside company, and does not depend on a supply that has to compete with other companies’ battery demands. Otherwise you end up like Hyundai, with nice vehicles that can only be produced in compliance quantities.
Grabbing popcorn…
LG Chem or Samsung SDI are not going to just watch SK Innovation swoop in and partner with VW. They need to block it or else their share of the battery pie shrinks. We can also assume that SK Innovation and SK Hynix pool their technology. And that is a big threat to LG Group, which does not own a high-margin memory chip division like Samsung Group and SK Group. VAG could easily negotiate with LG to build factories as well. This appears that VW has more leverage here because they already contract other battery cell suppliers, Samsung SDI, SK Innovation, CATL, and so. To me, LG Chem made a big mistake.
>Source: manager-magazin.de
oh wait… it is not reliable report. Anyway, if this is true, big automakers should think twice before partnering with LG.
At the mercy of the drug company.
That would be the stupid for LG Chem or any “Korean” company make threats to a western company.
Does LG Chem really want to be a part of any Donald Trumps tweets.?