Volkswagen Will Begin Production Of I.D. Prototypes This April
Volkswagen is expected to begin assembly of the first pre-production I.D. prototypes, based on the new MEB platform, in April.
Production of the I.D. all-electric hatchback is scheduled for November 2019, so there’s 1.5-years or so to complete development.
The I.D. will be followed by the I.D. CROZZ and I.D. BUZZ that both will be sold in the U.S. (the I.D. hatchback will not). More I.D. models will follow.
Volkswagen recently announced that the Zwickau plant in Germany will produce up to 1,500 MEB vehicles per day.
“From 2020, the Volkswagen brand plans to introduce an entirely new generation of full electric cars based on the modular electrification toolkit (MEB). Preparations for this offensive are proceeding to schedule. With an investment of about €1 billion, the brand will transform the Zwickau plant into the European competence centre for e-mobility and will produce all the MEB vehicles for the European market there. In future, up to 1,500 MEB vehicles per day are to roll off the production line at the plant. Other competence centers are planned in China and North America. This will mean that the next generation of electric cars will be launched at almost the same time in the three major regions.”
100,000 in the first year is the minimum, we believe.
The MEB platform will be used by many other brands owned by Volkswagen Group.
Its a huge credit to Volkswagen’s marketing department. They are in the news nearly everyday explaining how great they are going to be – I’m impressed. But, there is always that nagging fact thing rattling around in the back of my mind – what year did they say they would do that? Still, I’d rather hear a good story about the future, than nothing – eh Ford?
Those coming to market of 2019/2020 seems to match the start of production of LG Chem & SK innovation factories in Poland & Hungary if that can add some credibility to those dates.
Now, with the exception of Tesla and Nissan, I would not be too optimistic about the anticipated production figures for first 2 years. We saw it with Ioniq & Bolt, we will very likely see it with Jaguar I-Pace and Audi eTron. I doubt (but wish to be surprised) that we will see huge numbers of VW ID produced the first 2 years. Now I wonder if even Tesla has no doubts about having a real market for a monthly production of 20k electric sedan with an average sale price of $50k+, I would not be surprised to see production numbers to keep below that level for a long time.
It will take Tesla years to work off the backlog of Model 3’s and you’re saying you’re not sure they have the demand to support the production of 20k a month?
The problem is you have to match supple to average demand not this preorder demand. Just because you might have 500k preorders you not built out to supple 500k/yr. You might build out to 150k – 200k and scale up from there depending on ongoing demand. The longer it takes Tesla to produce even 50k/yr cuts down their market as new EV’s come on the market.
That, but also we do not know out of this massive orders figure how many are about the $27.5k Model 3 ($35k less $7.5k tax rebate). If the $35k version comes quickly & in volume then I have no doubt that 20k per month can be sold easily but $35k version in volume won’t happen neither this year nor in 2019 IMO, it was part of Elon’s excessive optimism issue I think (to put it politely).
Good!
I’m holding out for their prototype
clean-diesels.