Volkswagen Sold 50,000 Plug-In Electric Cars In 2018

29 M BY MARK KANE

Only 1/125 cars sold by Volkswagen was a plug-in

Volkswagen announced its sales results for 2018 and it seems that German manufacturer reached a new record of 6,244,900 at a growth of 0.2%.

The plug-in electric car sales with a VW badge amounted to around 50,000, which is 13% more than a year ago. It translates to about 0.8% of the total volume.

Volkswagen didn’t release numbers for particular models besides stating that e-Golf sales increased 45%. The e-Golf gained popularity mostly in Germany and in some other countries in Europe.