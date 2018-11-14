Volkswagen Announces More New Factories For Electric Car Production

1 H BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen EVs to be produced in Zwickau, Emden and Hanover

Volkswagen announced that two more plants in Germany will be designated to produce electric cars, based on the new MEB platform.

Besides the Zwickau factory, which in about a year should start production of the I.D., followed by the I.D. CROZZ, Volkswagen intends to produce electric cars also in Emden and Hanover – from 2022.

The Hanover factory will produce the I.D. BUZZ family, which could include also the I.D. BUZZ CARGO. The plant still will produce some conventionally-powered vehicles too.

“In Hanover, models of the electrically powered ID.Buzz family will probably be produced from 2022 together with conventionally powered vehicles. The Chairman of the Brand Board of Management of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Dr. Thomas Sedran said: “This way, we are safeguarding the future of the Hanover plant and employment. All in all, we are making Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles fit for the transformation of our industry.””

We don’t know yet what model will be produced in Emden.

“Production of the models currently manufactured at Emden and Hanover is to be transferred step-by step to other Group plants against the backdrop of the reinforcement of the electric offensive. Details of plant allocation are to be decided on by the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen on Friday.”