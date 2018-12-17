Volkswagen I.D. Prototype Tested In South Africa: Videos

2 H BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen I.D. – it drives well, is spacious and brings a lot of new tech

The presentation of the camouflaged prototype of Volkswagen I.D. in South Africa was not accidental. The German manufacturer tests the car in a hot climate and recently demonstrated two I.D. to selected journalists.

Volkswagen doesn’t say much about the specs, design or the interior, but putting test mules out for a spin is kind of cool. The I.D. will have range from 330 km (205 miles) to over 550 km (342 miles) of WLTP range, which would be in-line with previous expectations.

“That was the approval drive of the Volkswagen ID. The first model of the fully electric ID. Family hits the road in South Africa.”

6 photos

According to ThomasGeigerCar, who drove the car (see review below), the I.D. has an all-new interior (it wasn’t shown though) with not many buttons, which were replaced by the touchscreen and a small display behind the wheel and HUD, as well as new user interface with natural speech recognition.

The size is similar to Volkswagen Golf, but because the wheelbase is longer, there is a lot more space in the rear. It also drives well and has reasonably long range.