Volkswagen I.D. Prototype Tested In South Africa: Videos
Volkswagen I.D. – it drives well, is spacious and brings a lot of new tech
The presentation of the camouflaged prototype of Volkswagen I.D. in South Africa was not accidental. The German manufacturer tests the car in a hot climate and recently demonstrated two I.D. to selected journalists.
Volkswagen doesn’t say much about the specs, design or the interior, but putting test mules out for a spin is kind of cool. The I.D. will have range from 330 km (205 miles) to over 550 km (342 miles) of WLTP range, which would be in-line with previous expectations.
“That was the approval drive of the Volkswagen ID. The first model of the fully electric ID. Family hits the road in South Africa.”
According to ThomasGeigerCar, who drove the car (see review below), the I.D. has an all-new interior (it wasn’t shown though) with not many buttons, which were replaced by the touchscreen and a small display behind the wheel and HUD, as well as new user interface with natural speech recognition.
The size is similar to Volkswagen Golf, but because the wheelbase is longer, there is a lot more space in the rear. It also drives well and has reasonably long range.
“It’s like always at Volkswagen – they are running late. Also with their first dedicated electric vehicle. But are they also doing great? We had a first ride in the latest prototypes of the ID Neo that will compete against Nissan Leaf, Opel Ampera E, Chevrolet Bolt, Hyundai Ioniq, Hyundai Kona EV, Kia e-Nero and Kia e-Soul.”
Categories: Videos, Volkswagen
Leave a Reply
18 Comments on "Volkswagen I.D. Prototype Tested In South Africa: Videos"
The packaging and specs does make the other volume BEVs look like an amateur hour at the expected price level (Tesla does not need to apply as they are both compelling and expensive). This is the car that really makes the laggards take a notice me thinks. Would you rather a clumsy ICE conversion at 40+k EUR or a properly designed car from expected 10k less than that.
I’m shocked that I have this positive outlook for a VW product. Have been avoiding them like a plague since early 90’s and have been making fun about the dieselgate since it broke. Incidentally, it has been the best thing that possibly cause a sea of change at the VW group. And now these ID vehicles will force the others to come up with compelling products too to be dead in a few years.
Nissan, time to come up with a properly modern BEV. And Ford etc, really need to wake up and smell the roses.
“or be dead” I thought I typed.
To be fair, you cannot compare the I.D. to anything that is currently on the road. Instead, compare it to the BEVs that are being introduced around the same time (Kona and Niro come to mind). Technology is moving quickly and even the Bolt’s cutting-edge stats are becoming obsolete.
True that but if this really makes it in the market by the end of 2019 it’s not much behind the LEAF 60 or Niro EV. Unless Nissan is able to dramatically reduce the energy consumption the L60 is in a real life a 200 mile car with way less interior space than the VW and a questionable battery cooling system and expected to come with obsolete (but fast) ChaDeMo. Niro will have much better range than that but it’s still an ICE with a large battery pack hacked under the rear seats and the boot floor that charges relatively slowly.
In Europe both of those are expected to cost maybe 45k EUR without subsidies. If VW can lauch a base model 200 mile “Neo” by end of 2019 with high speed CCS charging at 15k less than the two, who in their right mind thinks that the other two make any financial sense.
It’s a different world in Europe than here in the US. Thanks for the perspective!
Ford and VW are in the process of forming a partnership, which other car manufacturers are doing with car and battery makers. Some are financing the leading solid-state battery companies. I like where all this is going and hope an actual, production-ready breakthrough in solid-state will be announced within 5 years.
“It drives good”. Ouch. “Good” is an adjective, not an adverb. This is painful to read. And twice in one article!
I’m glad that the car drives well. I can’t wait to see it, although I am disappointed that it won’t make it to the US.
Fixed. Sorry.
Give the VW-Ford partnership a little time to develop in the U.S.
With all of the issues I’ve had with my CMax Energi, I doubt I’ll ever want to buy another Ford. At least not until they have a good proven track record.
Many reviewers are saying that this one is more appealing than Golf.
VW really pushed the price down by proper engineering and giving up dealers as sales channel. Dealers provide test drives but the car is ordered from net. If the long range version is below 30 k then I am buying one as our city car. May even go for heads-up display with virtual reality package if it works as explained.
VW I.D. camouflaged covered prototype n’ Africa
VW (Video Weezer) – Cover Song “Africa”
VW (Very Weird) AL – Cover Song “Africa”
https://youtu.be/mk5Dwg5zm2U
I would have hoped that they would retain at least a few physical buttons for the most common controls. This single screen approach is just another race to the bottom.
This is the single biggest turn-off of the Model 3 for me. It’s too bad VW is following suit.
Strong agree. The biggest turn offs for the model 3 are the fact the promised under 35k version is MIA and the over simplified interior. If they can go about 40% of the way from what VW gives as an interior today to the 3 interior, I am still in the market for this car.
Phones without keyboards will never catch on either.
Noone said it wouldn’t catch on. We simply said that we don’t like it. Phones without keyboards open up a lot of screen real estate. Cars without instruments behind the wheel do not. Instead, they simply leave that area blank and useless and give an overall worse experience to the user.
For the record, I am disappointed in many automotive trends. There are many things I miss about previous cars I’ve owned, which have all gone away, mostly in the name of increased profits.
The 125 kWh charging rate is interesting (as mentioned in the video) now the price announced as being similar to a diesel golf will most probably be in respect of the short range (205 miles) version. Not too bat still. base diesel Golf with 17% VAT included is EUR 21.5k.