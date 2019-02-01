Spied: Volkswagen I.D. Crozz Mule Based On Tiguan

41 M BY MARK KANE

Development of the I.D. Crozz begins, using Tiguan as a donor

Spy photographers recently caught an all-electric prototype based on the Volkswagen Tiguan, which appears to be a test mule for the Volkswagen I.D. Crozz.

The car seems to be significantly modified, because of the required extension to handle the MEB platform – you can see that the area between the doors is extended and has the thicker side sills.

A few years from now, Volkswagen is expected to offer two versions of the I.D. CROZZ – the SUV and a sportier looking coupe SUV (similarl to Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback).

Quick specs:

225 kW system output, double motor, all-wheel drive (75 kW / 140 Nm front and 150 kW / 310 Nm rear)

system output, double motor, all-wheel drive (75 kW / 140 Nm front and 150 kW / 310 Nm rear) 83 kWh battery for some 500 km (310 miles) NEDC range (think 225-250 miles/360-400km in the real world/EPA estimated)

battery for some range (think 225-250 miles/360-400km in the real world/EPA estimated) 30-minute recharge using CCS Combo

Image Credit: CarPix