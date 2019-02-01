Spied: Volkswagen I.D. Crozz Mule Based On Tiguan
Development of the I.D. Crozz begins, using Tiguan as a donor
Spy photographers recently caught an all-electric prototype based on the Volkswagen Tiguan, which appears to be a test mule for the Volkswagen I.D. Crozz.
The car seems to be significantly modified, because of the required extension to handle the MEB platform – you can see that the area between the doors is extended and has the thicker side sills.
A few years from now, Volkswagen is expected to offer two versions of the I.D. CROZZ – the SUV and a sportier looking coupe SUV (similarl to Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback).
Quick specs:
- 225 kW system output, double motor, all-wheel drive (75 kW / 140 Nm front and 150 kW / 310 Nm rear)
- 83 kWh battery for some 500 km (310 miles) NEDC range (think 225-250 miles/360-400km in the real world/EPA estimated)
- 30-minute recharge using CCS Combo
Image Credit: CarPix
Categories: Spy Photos, Volkswagen
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Spied: Volkswagen I.D. Crozz Mule Based On Tiguan"
Would be nice to see an “All-Road” soft-roader version with 8-9″ ground clearance.
The current fleet of CUVs are getting pretty low to the ground – CRVs in particualar drag their undercarriage through the snow.
BEVs, with their big flat bellies shouldn’t suffer as bad from aero issues like ICEs do when lifted.